ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

David Bell selected No. 99 by Cleveland Browns

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns have selected wide receiver David Bell with the No. 99 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Browns add some more...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

10 NFL Draft Winners & Losers (2022 Fantasy Football)

This was one of the most fun and surprising NFL Drafts in recent memory. We were all extremely wrong about when most QBs would leave the board, and we got the joy of seeing Round 1 be all about the WRs. Now that it’s all in the books, we’ve got our featured experts here to share their thoughts on which players were the biggest winners and losers of the draft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Devin Bush Jr. has fifth-year option declined by Steelers

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers have declined the fifth-year option of veteran linebacker Devin Bush. (Adam Schefter ) Bush, who has continued to battle through injury and stretches of inefficient play, had his fifth-year option declined by the Steelers on Monday. The now fourth-year pro had a breakout rookie season before regressing each of the past two seasons posting just three sacks, seven pass breakups, and 96 combined tackles across 19 games. Each mark lower than his rookie season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Free Agent Justyn Ross signs contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, Free Agent WR Justyn Ross is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Ross recently had a surgery done by a well known Steelers doctor on his upper cervical spine which included two separate fusions, the surgery resulted in the Clemson WR falling off of most teams draft boards. The Clemson standout has a lot of potential if he can stay healthy as he posted 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in just his first two seasons before the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Miguel Sano (knee) to be placed on 10-day IL

Sano missed some time, returned Saturday, and then left the game after experiencing soreness. The Twins need to get their active roster down to 26 players anyway, but with the way Sano was limping on Sunday before the game, it looks like he'll need some time to recover. Given his incredibly slow start, fantasy managers should not feel compelled to hold him.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
fantasypros.com

Who is the RB3 in Dynasty Rookie Drafts? (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Who Will Be the Top Wide Receiver of the 2022 NFL Draft Class? (Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dynasty IDP Rookie Prospect Profile: Aidan Hutchinson (2022 Fantasy Football)

Scott Bogman, the host of the FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast and IDP Podcast, teamed with Joe Pisapia, co-host of the IDP Podcast — to provide dynasty rookie profiles for IDP players. They break down the top names of the 2022 NFL Draft class as you prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
fantasypros.com

Willie Calhoun optioned to Triple-A; hopes to be traded

Calhoun’s frustration may be justified, given how the Rangers have alternated giving him a shot and then keeping him in the minors at various times throughout his career. At the same time, he’s slashing just .136/.283/.273 this season, and there isn’t a spot for him to play every day. The Rangers almost certainly won’t trade him yet with his value so low, but given his pedigree, managers in deeper dynasty leagues should hold him for a little while longer to see if he can latch on to a team that will give him a shot to play regularly.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

9 Early Rookie Predictions (Fantasy Football)

Now that we know where every rookie has landed, making predictions about how they could fare in their first season becomes a much less complicated task. Even then, you can only make an accurate prediction once you have knowledge of every team’s depth, surrounding talent and scheme. Heading into last season, all these factors enabled many across the industry to know that Najee Harris and Ja’Marr Chase were going to make an immediate impact, although the results were even better than most were expecting, especially for Chase. It’s still early, and plenty can change between now and the start of the season, but now is a perfect time for our featured pundits to take a crack at projecting what we could see from the rookie class this year.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tyrann Mathieu is signing with the Saints

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu. (Ian Rapoport) After weeks of negotiating and several visits with the Saints, the former All-Pro safety has committed to sign with the team. The terms of the contract remain unknown but this is the largest post-draft acquisition to date. During his time with the Chiefs, Mathieu racked up three consecutive Pro-Bowl appearances as well as being voted a first-team All-Pro during his 2020 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Mike Davis released by the Falcons

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Falcons have released veteran RB Mike Davis. (Jordan Schultz) Just two days after the NFL draft and the drafting of rookie RB Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons decided to release veteran RB Mike Davis. The 29-year-old ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns last year after inking a two-year deal with the club. The move leaves the Falcons with $750,000 in dead cap space but a savings of $2.5 million. The Falcons now have Allgeier, Darrell Williams, Cordarelle Patterson, and Quadree Ollison on the active roster at the RB position.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (5/2)

It was shocking that we didn’t get any Game 7s in the opening round, but it was still an incredible two weeks of basketball. We are ready to keep rolling here, with the second-round kicking off on Sunday. After a couple of Game 1s on Sunday, we have the...
NBA
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Draft Grades for All 32 NFL Teams

The 2022 NFL Draft has reached its conclusion after months of blood, sweat and tears poured into the hundreds of college prospects. Draft day did not disappoint, with blockbuster trades, massive rookie fantasy football rankings implications and certain prospects — especially quarterbacks — falling down boards to keep us on the edge of our seats with anticipation.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Lonnie Johnson Jr. traded to the Chiefs for a seventh-round pick

According to Aaron Wilson of PFN365, the Texans are trading former second-round draft pick, Lonnie Johnson, to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. (Aaron Wilson) Fantasy Impact:. On Monday, the Texans traded former second-round CB Lonnie Johnson to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Updated 2022 Dynasty Superflex Rookie Draft Rankings (Fantasy Football)

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, dynasty rookie drafts are going to be in full swing! We’ll have you covered throughout your dynasty drafting process with our Dynasty Rookie Draft Kit. Check out the latest consensus dynasty rookie draft rankings and tiers from our community of experts. Below are our consensus top 12 dynasty superflex rookie rankings. You can check out our full updated top-60 rankings here.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 in loss to Cubs

Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was solid on the mound Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits while also walking one and striking out 10 in seven innings pitched in the Brewers' 2-0 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Burnes continues to be one of the top pitchers in baseball,...
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

2023 NFL Draft: Matthew Freedman’s Way-Too-Early Top 50 Prospects

The 2022 NFL draft is so last week. Optimist that I am, I look toward the future, and now seems like a good time to post my way-too-early top 50 big board for 2023. I’m obsessed with the draft. Over the past four years, I’m the No. 2 mocker...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Trai Turner is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with Washington

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Steelers OL Trai Turner is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Washington Commanders. (Adam Schefter) The former Pittsburgh offensive lineman inked a one-year deal to join the Commanders on Monday. the veteran was ranked 86th in PFFs rankings amongst offensive linemen in 2021. During his 2021 campaign, he allowed eight sacks and 13 QB hurries. He's a major upgrade for an offensive line that lost Brandon Scherff in free agency this offseason.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy