David Bell selected No. 99 by Cleveland Browns

Now that we know where every rookie has landed, making predictions about how they could fare in their first season becomes a much less complicated task. Even then, you can only make an accurate prediction once you have knowledge of every team’s depth, surrounding talent and scheme. Heading into last season, all these factors enabled many across the industry to know that Najee Harris and Ja’Marr Chase were going to make an immediate impact, although the results were even better than most were expecting, especially for Chase. It’s still early, and plenty can change between now and the start of the season, but now is a perfect time for our featured pundits to take a crack at projecting what we could see from the rookie class this year.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO