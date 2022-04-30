ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Terbrak Tosses Gem in Series-Opening Win over Rice

WKU Athletics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas – WKU Baseball earned a 5-3 series-opening win over Rice on Friday night at Reckling Park. Starting pitcher Devyn Terbrak provided a dominant performance on the mound to help the Hilltoppers end their losing skid. "Devyn was outstanding tonight," said head coach John Pawlowski. "When I...

wkusports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Tallulah Academy storms back to take Game 1 vs. Prairie View

Tallulah Academy put together not one, but two big late-inning rallies that carried it to a huge victory on Monday. The Trojans scored three runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh to come from behind and beat Prairie View Academy 13-9 in Game 1 of an MAIS Class 3A baseball playoff series.
TALLULAH, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese run-rules SFA in eight innings, 17-7

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese (26-19) run-ruled Stephen F. Austin (13-28), 17-7, in eight innings on Tuesday night in Lake Charles, at Joe Miller Ballpark. The Blue & Gold hammered out a season-high 23 hits, as eight of the nine Cowboy starters put forth a multi-hit game. Payton Harden led the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Laclede Record

LHS scores two runs in final inning to beat Bolivar

The Lebanon High School baseball team played the role of the comeback kids on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Bolivar Liberators (9-4 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) 4-3 at Oley Scott Field. Entering the final inning trailing 3-2, Lebanon (8-10 overall, 5-2 Ozark Conference) got a leadoff single from senior Peyton Mitchell. Senior Bennett Schnitzer wasted no time with a roped double down the left field line to move Mitchell to third with no outs. Senior Collin Wilson delivered a SAC fly to bring home Mitchell before sophomore Hoyt Honey came in clutch with the game-winning RBI, scoring Wyatt Carr on a SAC fly to right field. “This win feels good for a variety of reasons,” head coach Dustin Young said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
BOLIVAR, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy