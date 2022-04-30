Terbrak Tosses Gem in Series-Opening Win over Rice

The Lebanon High School baseball team played the role of the comeback kids on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Bolivar Liberators (9-4 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) 4-3 at Oley Scott Field. Entering the final inning trailing 3-2, Lebanon (8-10 overall, 5-2 Ozark Conference) got a leadoff single from senior Peyton Mitchell. Senior Bennett Schnitzer wasted no time with a roped double down the left field line to move Mitchell to third with no outs. Senior Collin Wilson delivered a SAC fly to bring home Mitchell before sophomore Hoyt Honey came in clutch with the game-winning RBI, scoring Wyatt Carr on a SAC fly to right field. “This win feels good for a variety of reasons,” head coach Dustin Young said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

BOLIVAR, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO