Division-1 athletics are common in the Smith family. On Friday, Metro-East Lutheran alumni AJ Smith signed to play basketball for the University of Southern Indiana, which will be competing in the Ohio Valley Conference next season. AJ Smith is the son of MELHS coach Anthony Smith, who coached AJ during his time at MELHS. "It's been great, and the family is excited," Anthony said. "Southern Indiana was a good match. It fell into our lap."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO