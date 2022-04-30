Occupational disease claims and non-occupational morbidity in a prospective cohort observation of nickel electrolysis workers
Exposure to nickel aerosol in the nickel production is associated with greater occupational risk, yet little is known how many workers will develop an occupational disease and claim compensation. The aim of this analysis was to prospectively observe a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers and quantitatively assess confirmed occupational disease claims....www.nature.com
Comments / 0