PARIS — Kering said Wednesday it is launching its first employee share ownership plan, for employees in eight territories including France, the U.S. and China. Employees will be able to buy 200,000 shares at a discounted rate. The subscription period will be open from May 19 to June 9, with the price set on May 17. Delivery and settlement of the shares is slated for July 7.

