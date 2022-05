The Toledo Walleye plan to fully embrace the tension that accompanies the magnitude of a Game 7 with a hefty home-ice advantage providing an extra jolt of confidence. Toledo squares off against the Cincinnati Cyclones in the decisive Game 7 of the Central Division semifinals at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in front of what is sure to be a raucous, capacity crowd at the Huntington Center.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO