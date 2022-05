Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho. We’re still in the most serious wrestling city in the country and that should play into AEW’s hands rather well. Rampage is the show that is going to focus on the in-ring action more than anything else and hopefully that makes for a good night. Throw in Danhausen calling out Hook and….I’m really not sure what that is going to mean. Let’s get to it.

