MEMPHIS (CBS SF/AP) — With Draymond Green watching from the locker room, Jordan Poole scored 31 points off the bench and Klay Thompson hit a game-winning 3-pointer to lift to the Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought 117-116 opening game second-round NBA playoff victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. With 0:36 seconds to go, the undersized Warriors scrambled and found Thompson, who scored 15 points in the contest, as he came off a Andrew Wiggins screen at the three-point line. He calmly drained the shot to take the lead. Thompson then missed two free throws with 6.7 seconds left but the referees...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO