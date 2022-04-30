Effects of breccia and water contents on the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.

CHEMISTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO