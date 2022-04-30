ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of Jaques"“Dalcroze eurhythmics program on postural stability in elderly women

By Jan Adamczyk
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecreased postural stability is observed in older adults. There is an increased risk of falls, which may lead to serious complications and death. Elderly people can maintain and even improve their postural stability through properly selected exercises. This study investigated the effect of exercise using the Emil Jaques"“Dalcroze's Eurhythmics (JDE) method...

