Cinderella will not, after all, be going to the ball. The big new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, with its book by Emerald Fennell, has been cancelled, less than a year into its run. The cast and crew were told the news in person over the weekend, but a similar courtesy was not accorded to all the actors due to take over roles, some of whom found out that they faced sudden unemployment by social media, or via text messages from concerned friends, while notes to their agents sat unread over the bank holiday weekend. It was shabby, and it should have been done better. It is a cruel irony that they were treated thus after the pandemic cast such clear light on the fragility of the livelihoods of self-employed creative workers.

