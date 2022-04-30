ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocona, TX

Oil field fire outside Nocona injures workers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bowie oilfield worker was seriously injured in a fire on Thursday. The Nocona Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Nocona EMS responded at 4:03...

KXII.com

Sherman home struck by lighting, catches on fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman home was nearly burned to the ground Sunday, May 1 due to the severe weather that hit Grayson County. On the 400 hundred block of Lopez Drive, the home was struck by lightning and caught on fire. The Grayson County Fire Marshal visited the home...
SHERMAN, TX
