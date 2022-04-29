Mean Streets

Dan Fogler has been preparing to play Francis Ford Coppola for most of his life and he didn’t even realize it. Fogler stars as the legendary director in the new Paramount+ limited series The Offer, premiering April 28, which tells the chaotic true story behind the making of Coppola’s 1972 masterpiece The Godfather . Fogler first saw the movie when he was a freshman in high school. “I went to Blockbuster and I got myself Parts I and II and I watched them straight,” he tells TIME. “I was like, ‘My god, all of my favorite actors are in this.’” He became so enamored with Coppola that he watched his entire filmography, including the 1991 documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse , which offered a hellish behind-the-scenes look at how Apocalypse Now got made. “Watching [Coppola] in that documentary was such a huge master class in learning to play this character,” he says. “You really see him as the ringleader in the middle of this circus.”

