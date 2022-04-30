ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

People Are Sharing First Date Behaviors That Instantly Set Off Red Flags, And You’re Probably Doing Some

By Brian Galindo
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AowJ_0fP1jnQJ00

Dating is fun! But honestly, it can also be a lot of work too. Not only do you have to put yourself out there, but you also more often than not have to go on a few bad first dates before you find that someone who you'd want to see again.

TBS

And last year, a Reddit user had a thread go viral when they asked the AskReddit community, "What first date behavior is a dealbreaker?"

Fox

Well, like I mentioned, thousands of redditors had responses for the things they considered red flags. Here are some of the top-voted and best comments:

1. "Showing up late and not texting ahead of time. You're not 'playing it cool' if you're 20 minutes late without saying anything."

Dajerts

"I went on a first date about a year ago. We met for lunch on a work day for me (I have a flexible schedule). She was 30 minutes late and then for some reason parked three blocks away even though the place had an empty parking lot, which took her another 15 minutes to walk to.During lunch she mentions she was late because she had to stop at Target and Starbucks, which really pissed me off. There was no second date."— CO_PC_Parts

2. "Forgetting to take off your wedding ring."

apathyontheeast

3. "Lacking respect for servers and other working people."

Hatecraftianhorror

"I read a quote by Dave Barry once that said, "A person who is nice to you but not nice to the server is not a nice person," and it’s VERY accurate.

AeAeR

Fox

4. "Taking me to a multi-level marketing seminar. (This actually happened.)"

JackTheJackerJacket

5. "Constantly being on your cellphone. Seriously, man. That’s so uncool."

Ornery_Shirt_2658

"Yeah, I don’t get this. I don’t even spend time on my phone when I’m having a drink with a friend. Can’t understand why people are tweeting or whatever during a date."— valuesandnorms

NBC

6. "Introducing me to your boyfriend."

YetAnotherWTFMoment

"Been there; 'Do you mind if my boyfriend joins us? It won't be weird, I promise.' She was wrong."

coolnamesarehardtodo

7. "They won't stop talking about their ex."

higbee77

"Had his ex call four times within 15 minutes. Yeah, noped right out of that one."

hopalongsmiles

8. "If he comes to pick you up and pees in your driveway before y'all leave."

southerncraftgurl

MTV

9. "Starting the date by saying that you've cleared your entire weekend, just in case this date works out and I'm free. No pressure."

TOMSDOTTIR

"Or bringing his overnight bag into your house when he picks you up.'Not a big deal, it’s whatever...what do you mean, I should leave?'"

evilshenanigan

10. "I think when they don't even ask you about yourself (maybe that sounds weird). I had a date that would be constantly talking about her life and friends and whatnot. I would ask her questions too, but she never once asked anything about me."

mercah44

11. "Making me do all the work, conversation-wise. I don’t mind being the lead driver, but you need to at least pull your own weight. I’ve been on some dates that felt more like interviews. I would try everything I could to get an actual conversation going but they ended up as Q&A sessions."

valuesandnorms

NBC

12. "I didn’t know this one until recently. Picking wax out of your ears and sprinkling it around. Don’t. Just don’t, OK?"

Starting2018

13. "Too handsy right out the gate. You're still basically a stranger, I need to get to know you first."

tomorrowistomato

14. "Smelly, greasy hair, and no effort in appearance. If the first date isn't important enough for you to even shower, then how important will the relationship be to you?"

brittacurls

"Dressing like a slob and if they smell like they haven’t showered in a week.I’ve dated tradies who can clean up within an hour after work to arrive on a date. So there’s no reason why Mr. Math Teacher can’t lift a finger on a weekend."

spagbetti

ITV

15. "Possessive behavior. If this is how you act with someone you've just met, how would a relationship with you be?"

pink-eyebrows

"I had a guy buy me a toothbrush after a third date so I can use it when I'm staying over at his house. He also wanted to see me every day of the week after the first date and got insulted if I denied. Then he would ask about every little detail that I did when I was not seeing him. 'I'm just not that social person and I don't want to see anyone 24/7 for four days in a row' wasn't a good enough reason."

unenkuva

16. "Finding out that the reason why they asked you out is because they wanted to make their ex jealous. To make it worse, she had her friend invite the ex-boyfriend as well."

somethingrandomjk

17. "Immediately starting with the 'I love you' attitude."

koravel

"Had a woman tell me she thought she loved me about halfway through our first date once. I brushed it off as flirty banter, but then toward the end of our meal she says 'You know how I know you love me? You didn’t say that you didn’t love me when I said I loved you.'"

JonWoo89

Viacom

18. "Not a very big deal, but I pay a lot of attention to this one. Most common topic on first dates is hobbies, interests, and tastes. Many dates will quickly backpedal and change their mind if I disagree on something. It can be about music, food, a place, etc. If you said that you liked it then don't change your mind after I say that I don't. Shows insecurity and it comes off as disingenuous. We are allowed to be different."

JuniorLobster

19. "Going on a dinner (or lunch, breakfast, etc.) date and ordering nothing because you ate before you came or aren’t hungry. It's incredibly awkward to be the person on the other side of that since you showed up hungry and now you’re supposed to just eat in front of the other person like that’s not weird? If I’m ever single again and this happens again, I’m just going to go home 😂."

Momonthecoast

"I once MADE DINNER for the man, who sat there, not eating anything, and then said he had to leave early because he had a dinner date.

And I never bothered to even speak to him again."

FlinkeMeisje

CBS

20. "Asking me to blow him before even having a real conversation. This actually happened."

NICD_03

21. "Showing up absolutely hammered and passing out within an hour."

elevenminutesago

22. "Criticism is a big no for me on a first date. I can take criticism, it’s just that first dates should be about getting to know someone, not judging them."

frozeneskimo02

"F**king this. Went on a date with a guy who gave me rules for dinner (similar ones his daughter had (she was...6-ish, I was 25). Then, on a walk at a park, he insulted my favorite Pokémon (Sableye) insistently and encouraged me to pick a 'cuter, more fitting Pokémon.' None of this is bad per se, but it's red flags for me."— perfectsmoot

Fox

23. "Completely different beliefs and politics. I’ve had multiple guys bring me a Bible and segue into asking me to dinner to teach me about the Lord. They never understood why I wasn’t excited."

Mander2019

24. "If they spend the whole time looking bored and disinterested. At least pretend you’re having fun, or tell me you want to go home. Don’t make me sit here uncomfortably for two hours and give me one-word answers constantly."

Iron_Chip

And finally...

25. "Talking about all the conspiracy theories they believe in. No, Chaz, it isn’t a commonly held belief that all of the US presidents descended from the same bloodline."

desert_to_rainforest

Fox

You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit .

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Dates#Red Flags#Multi Level Marketing#Askreddit#Target
Parents Magazine

Reddit Thread Inspires a Conversation About the Internalized Pressures Of Being a Stay At-home Parent—We Need To Normalize Supporting Them

For parents who do not work for pay, fielding questions like "so what do you do all day?" and comments along the lines of "it must be nice not to have to work" are the norm. Few people seem to realize that feeding, teaching, and caring for children, making and serving multiple meals and snacks, cleaning and tidying constantly without outside help is all hard work. But since we don't view the labor at-home parents take on for what it is, we've created these incredibly damaging standards for them. Because if they're not heading to the workplace all day, they should be doing all the other stuff to perfection and without any help, right?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Pulling Out

You might be going out with someone that you love and care about, and though the two of you get along most of the time, you may have one issue. You might be bothered that your partner pulls out of the plans that you make last minute. So, what do you do if your partner pulls out of your plans before you can make new ones? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Getting Wet

You might have been dating someone for a while, and the two of you might have been looking for activities that you can do together. However, one of the activities that you really like to do might be going to water parks, and your partner might not like getting wet. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like water rides or any activity that involves getting wet? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Internet Urges Woman to Ditch Friend Who Brought Along No Money for Vacation

Going on vacation can get really pricey, really fast. Now if you're someone with a salary that allows you to not only live and save comfortably and you don't have a side or weekend hustle to pull in some extra cash, then the idea of a vacation for a few days doesn't really hurt your wallet. You're getting paid what you get paid and you've got days off that you can use to have some time to yourself and your family/loved ones.
INTERNET
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy