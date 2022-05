(The Center Square) — Five bills to establish a minimum wage in Louisiana were all voted down along party lines in the House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations. Committee members voted down House bills 229, 311, 472, 880, and 1013 to increase the minimum wage for various groups of workers. Louisiana is one of five states that does not have a minimum wage and instead relies on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

