MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Walker Powell, Adam Laskey, and Jake Reindl combined on a no-hitter for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans against the Columbia Fireflies in Sunday night’s 8-0 victory. Sunday was the third nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history, and the first since June 23, 2021, at Columbia. The win pushed Myrtle Beach to a 15-6 […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO