The Houston Texans had a bevy of needs across their talent-deficient roster, which meant going with best player available would be an easy way to add quality players. However, the Texans had some targets to improve the pass defense, and the selections of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley No. 3 overall (Round 1) and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre No. 37 overall (Round 2) truly improved the secondary.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO