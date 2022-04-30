Meeting - City Council

Dorchester Village MarqueeCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Richmond Heights, OH - Richmond Heights is a suburb in Cuyahoga County. According to data-USA, the city has approximately 10,292 residents. The town used to be the home of the Richmond Mall shopping center. Due to economic strife, the mall is nonexistent. Other amenities within Richmond Heights include the Greenwood Farm, Cuyahoga County Airport, Richmond Place Assisted Living Facility, and the under-construction New Belle Oaks Shopping Center and Luxury Apartment Complex.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO