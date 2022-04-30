Amazon Shoppers Love to 'Jazz Up Their Space' With These 'Clever' $14 Shelves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether due to the post-pandemic need for comfort or the continuation of street style and athleisure trends, the hoodie is as popular as ever. It’s evolved from simply being the piece you throw on atop whatever you’re wearing to run errands, over your workout clothes and sports bra or when your house is too chilly. Both fashionable and functional, today’s cute hoodies are more elevated and can create a super stylish outfit when paired with chic matching sweatpants, wide-leg jeans or your favorite pair of leggings. “As athleisure took the mainstream in everyone’s wardrobe the last two years, the hoodie has become an essential piece,” says Austin Mumford, associate buyer of active apparel at Nordstrom. And it’s not only active and loungewear brands producing them. Luxury labels like Balenciaga and Gucci have sent their own versions of hoodies down runways recently.

