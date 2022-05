DOVER, Del. – With NASCAR back in Dover, and fewer restrictions, that means larger crowds, which according to small businesses in the area, meant some more foot traffic. For barista, Jenna Civak, this weekend resulted in more coffees walking out the door of The House of Coffi. “So this morning when the race started, we had everyone coming in at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., ready to get their coffee,” says Civak. She adds, “It’s been a little stressful because we’re a little busier than we think sometimes, and a little short-handed sometimes but we love having people come in so we rather more people than no one.”

1 DAY AGO