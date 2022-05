With the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks have selected Washington State OT Abraham Lucas. As for the measurables, Lucas has the requisite frame for a pro offensive lineman, coming into the league at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. He also has 33.875″ arms and 10.5″ hands. Like the team’s first-round pick Charles Cross, he’s considered a better pass protector than a run blocker.

