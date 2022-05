If you're a registered voter in Anderson County and you didn't vote early, Tuesday (today) is your last chance to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries. Registered voters must go to their usual election site to vote Tuesday (today), if they wish to vote. At their polling place, they'll be asked whether they wish to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries. The Democratic Primary has no candidates. However, those wishing to vote in that primary could write-in candidates.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 38 MINUTES AGO