From the Publisher

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed to patients. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to the presence of nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril. Recent testing discovered that the amount of nitrosamines were above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The FDA […]
On April 8, 2022, Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The decision means that only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will be eligible for Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals are falling after the announcement that a clinical hold was placed on its type 1 diabetes treatment VX-880, which previously enabled a man who had been insulin-dependent for decades to begin producing his own insulin. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed the hold after expressing concern regarding dose escalation.
Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
Kidney failure, also known as renal failure, is a medical condition in which the kidneys function at less than 15% of their normal levels. When the kidneys fail, they cause fluids and waste to build up in the body, leading to potentially severe symptoms. The symptoms, causes, and treatment of...
Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys become damaged and can no longer adequately filter blood. The kidneys are responsible for filtering extra water and waste out of the blood to produce urine. When the kidneys don’t function properly, waste can build up in the body, causing various symptoms and problems.
Pfizer recalled five lots of Accupril, a hypertension drug, April 22 due to the presence of a compound that may increase cancer risk. The company observed N-nitroso-quinapril, a nitrosamine, in the drug during recent acceptable daily intake level testing. Nitrosamines, which are common in water and foods, can increase cancer risk if exposure is over acceptable levels for an extended period of time.
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I'm 46 and had my first colonoscopy last month. The doctor said everything looked good, although he removed a few polyps. Can you explain what a colon polyp is and if should I be concerned?. ANSWER: Although the guidelines have changed in recent years, the U.S. Preventive...
Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
A new systematic review published by the scientific journal Addiction has found that non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) may improve smoking abstinence rates 3 to 6 months after quitting, compared with sham brain stimulation. In recent years, NIBS has emerged as a new therapeutic option for alcohol use disorder and other...
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) recognizes 13 cancers as linked to obesity, and therefore considers some cases as potentially preventable. One of these types of cancers is endometrial cancer, cases of which have increased by 59% since the early 90s in the United Kingdom. A new study...
Many people with heart failure also have diabetes or high blood pressure. But new research suggests those conditions, even when treated, aren't well controlled, placing people at risk for worsening heart problems. "We know that controlling hypertension and diabetes is critical for people with heart failure," said Dr. Madeline Sterling,...
