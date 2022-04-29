Please Enable JavaScript

Originally published April 30 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – After months of debate at the capitol, lawmakers came together to pass a bill providing bonus pay for eligible frontline workers during the pandemic. “I think it’s a great way to say, hey, we notice you, we see what you were doing, and that’s great,” Afro Deli and Grill manager Joseph Hennebry said. Employees at Afro Deli and Grill are among more than 600,000 Minnesotans now eligible for frontline worker payments, an estimated $750 check to say thanks for their hard work during the pandemic. “People still needed to eat, to go grocery shopping, people...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO