Please Enable JavaScript

Mason City, IA

masoncity.net
 3 days ago

masoncity.net

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Oak Ridger

Something is wrong with system

“The fact that we have a category called ‘the working poor’ should tell us that something is wrong.” (Unknown) Krause was covering a talk about Anderson County given by Naomi Asher to an ORICL (Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning) class. Asher is executive director of the United Way of Anderson County (UWAC).
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
98.1 KHAK

Oelwein Man Threatens to Blow Up…What?!?

On April 20th, local authorities responded to a strange and dangerous report from a super shopping center in Independence. Independence police received a call about a possible threat of terrorism from the Walmart located at the 200 block of Enterprise Drive, according to a report from KCRG. Officials say that...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Great Start,’: Frontline Workers React To Bonus Pay

Originally published April 30 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – After months of debate at the capitol, lawmakers came together to pass a bill providing bonus pay for eligible frontline workers during the pandemic. “I think it’s a great way to say, hey, we notice you, we see what you were doing, and that’s great,” Afro Deli and Grill manager Joseph Hennebry said. Employees at Afro Deli and Grill are among more than 600,000 Minnesotans now eligible for frontline worker payments, an estimated $750 check to say thanks for their hard work during the pandemic. “People still needed to eat, to go grocery shopping, people...
SAINT PAUL, MN

