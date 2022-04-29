Boston Bruins Playoff Preview: Carolina Hurricanes

After several long days of anticipation, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics finally tipped off their second round series Sunday afternoon. Boston appeared to be in control early on their home floor as they led over most of the first period. However, after trailing briefly in the second, the Bucks found their footing and took the lead, which they never surrendered throughout the remainder of the game. Despite a good fight by the Celtics, the Bucks managed to sustain that lead and walk out of TD Garden with a solid 101-89 victory in a Game 1 that was thrilling from start to finish. With all of that being said, let us take a closer look at three takeaways from Milwaukee’s opening win of the second round.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO