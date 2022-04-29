ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurovision 2022 Rehearsals Thread

By Carlisle156 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery exciting! Just info for those who don't know: you don't need to create a TikTok account to see the rehearsal clips uploaded there, you can just view on their website: https://www.tiktok.com/@eurovision. Thanks for creating the thread Carlisle! Maybe post a reminder in the main thread too about spoilers,...

forums.digitalspy.com

Related
CBS News

Eurovision: The song competition that's rocked Europe since 1956

With Europe convulsed by war, a campy, intra-continental song contest might seem especially frivolous. But it's worth remembering: that was the original point. Eurovision launched in 1956, in part a post World War Two effort to unify Europe. A cross between the Olympics and American Idol, today it's the world's largest and wackiest musical event, consuming the continent for weeks each year and culminating in a live TV show. The semifinals and finals draw an audience of more than 180 million for a contest that might pit a Bulgarian crooner against a German disco act—let the glitter and the umlauts fall where they may. Eurovision 2022 concludes in Turin, Italy, later this month. We went to Iceland - a country of 350,000 souls with an outsized passion for Eurovision - to meet their contenders.
MUSIC
BBC

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Across The BBC

The BBC continues to be the home of Eurovision in the UK, across TV, Radio and Online, and this year it’s set to be bigger and better than ever. We’re excited to welcome the semi-finals back to BBC Three, before the Grand Final itself live on BBC One and Radio 2, where we’ll announce the points of the UK national jury live from Salford for the first time ever.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
NME

Billie Eilish reveals her “all-time favourite” Paramore song

Bilile Eilish has revealed her favourite song online. The musician responded to a fan via her Instagram Stories who asked her what her favourite Paramore track was. Eilish posted a screenshot of one of the band’s songs playing on her Spotify with the volume bar pushed to the top.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Why was Ozark cancelled and will there be a spin-off?

The hit Netflix crime drama Ozark has officially come to an end. 44 episodes, gallons of blood spilled and countless stomach-churning deaths, starting with realtor Liz (Molly Leland) and ending with PI Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg). Despite all the carnage and death-defying moments, the Byrdes still make it out alive...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Britain's Got Talent 2022 - Auditions - April 30 - 8pm - ITV1

Another bank holiday upon us, and the journey continues to the live shows as we go into the 4th round of auditions tomorrow. Rare unseen clip from this year as Ant cuts his head just before the coconut act from last week - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hXD_1Ops3M. Golden buzzers so far:. Amanda -...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Returning Corrie character!

A possible reunion with Toyah, as Hot Imran is apparently leaving?. Wonder if Emily will be killed off. I’ve often thought watching CC he could make a return to see Toyah 😉. Wonder if Emily will be killed off. That’s what first entered my head, can visage, Ken announcing...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Millennium Resolution - Looking back at NYE 1999

I’ve been having an extremely nostalgic and emotional look back at TV in my childhood and one occasion that stands out is millennium eve. The build up to this was so big for 13 year old Jake. I remember mum buying g me 3 hour long blank tapes so...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

BBC cancelling programmes due to Snooker

Really sorry for ranting, but 'm really frustrated by this. Today i was really looking forward to watching the brilliant Fred Astaire musical The Band Wagon on BBC2 but it has just been announced that BBC2 will now be sticking with the Snooker coverage instead. I know its only an old movie but it's disgusting the BBC do this especially in this day and age. The least the BBC can do is show the film on IPlayer or reschedule it. Hopefully they will show it at a later date but really disgusted how the BBC have simply cancelled this the way they have without offering an alternative day to show it.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

ED - Charles' hilarious 'joke'

I'm just catching up with the past few nights' Emmerdales and have just watched Charles pretend to be really angry with Marcus for saying Ethan looked like a dork in an old photograph. What on earth was that little scene all about? Why would any parent in their right mind...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Heartstopper Netflix Original Series

This is a page for comments and reactions to what has been a fantastic show. What can I say about Heartstopper that hasn’t already been said it’s moving and personally one of my favourite Shows. If you haven’t already watched it or if you have watched it please...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Two tv’s, same aerial, one can’t get BBC 4 HD?

As title, got an LG tv downstairs in the lounge, and a Sony tv in the bedroom, both connected to main aerial on the roof, the Sony upstairs can’t get BBC 4 HD, I’ve done a re/scan but still doesn’t find it. It’s strange because it finds something like 150-160 channels, you’d think one of them would be BBC 4 HD.
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Sky Stream, or IPTV box. Would you be interested?

As we all know, Sky's new streaming box, is supposedly launching soon. As Virgin media jumped first with their new streaming box/service, i was wondering would you be ditching the dish to stream?. This is of course dependent on pack prices, price of the box, If it locks you into...
TV & VIDEOS

