Eurovision 2022 Rehearsals Thread

With Europe convulsed by war, a campy, intra-continental song contest might seem especially frivolous. But it's worth remembering: that was the original point. Eurovision launched in 1956, in part a post World War Two effort to unify Europe. A cross between the Olympics and American Idol, today it's the world's largest and wackiest musical event, consuming the continent for weeks each year and culminating in a live TV show. The semifinals and finals draw an audience of more than 180 million for a contest that might pit a Bulgarian crooner against a German disco act—let the glitter and the umlauts fall where they may. Eurovision 2022 concludes in Turin, Italy, later this month. We went to Iceland - a country of 350,000 souls with an outsized passion for Eurovision - to meet their contenders.
