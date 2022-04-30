Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool: Premier League – as it happened

2.48pm BST

Thank you very much for joining me. Here is Louise Taylor’s match report.

2.47pm BST

Howe: “I don’t think we quite got going after a bright start to the game. I am slightly disappointed about our overall performance.

“I thought the second half was better without getting a real chance.

“Slightly disappointing compared to our previous levels.”

2.43pm BST

Klopp: “Coming with with five changes and building a new setup is massive. It was really difficult - our performance was outstanding, we controlled the game.

“We had some moments that were difficult but the rest we were in control.

“The impact we have from the bench in games is outstanding but now it is coming from the bench at the start of games.

“You cannot defend them probably as it’s always long balls. It’s difficult to get a feeling for game. I think we adapted well.

“Winning here is special.”

2.40pm BST

2.35pm BST

Robertson: “We worked really hard. We knew it was going to be difficult. We got the goal and I don’t think they had too many chances. All games at this stage of the season are nervy.”

Milner: “I think we controlled the game well but could have done it a bit better. I thought it was a good performance.”

Robertson: “They’ve had a full week to prepare; Joelinton had a few chances early on. They started better but we improved.”

Milner: “I thought we defended well. It is all about winning matches and moving on.”

2.33pm BST

League One news ...

2.26pm BST

Klopp waves at the away fans who must look like dots high up in St James’ Park. A good day for them.

2.26pm BST

I am not sure Alisson had to make a meaningful save, which is where Newcastle fell short today.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates as Eddie Howe looks on. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

2.22pm BST

Full time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

As the cliche goes ‘winning games when not at your best is the sign of champions’, which Liverpool will be hoping is true. They just about did enough to get the better of Newcastle today thanks to a fine bit of work from Keita. They go top of the table for a few hours at least.

2.20pm BST

90+2 mins: Shevley flies into Fabinho but the referee waits a few seconds before giving the free-kick despite the foul being quite clear.

2.18pm BST

90 mins: Salah out sprints Targett to reach a pass in the area but he loses the ball at the crucial moment and Dubravka collects.

Four minutes added on.

Salah of Liverpool evades a tackle. Photograph: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

2.16pm BST

88 mins: Alisson is forced into a save after Guimaraes fires off a low shot from 20 yards but the Brazilian gets fully behind it.

2.14pm BST

86 mins: Thiago is down after being clattered in the back by Wood. He gets up at least.

“I think Alain Saint-Maximin might be....rubbish?,” says Peter Crosby. “He seems to whir about like a cheap wind up toy. Thoughts?”

It’s not been his day but he is certainly a fine player.

2.12pm BST

84 mins: Diaz receives a pass inside the area, he gives Krafth the slip and shoots from a tight angle. Lascelles diverts the shot behind but the referee points for a goal kick.

Murphy on for Krafth.

2.09pm BST

81 mins: Newcastle still have Murphy and Gayle sat on the bench. They can bring one on in the hope of changing the result.

2.07pm BST

79 mins: Thiago comes on for Milner.

Jota collects a loose ball on the right flank, before cutting in and firing a left-footed shot towards the top corner but Dubravka is equal to it.

2.05pm BST

77 mins: Saint-Maximin slips a through ball to Wood who races onto the pass and jabs a shot for Alisson to stop but the flag then goes up anyway.

Alisson saves from Wood. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

2.03pm BST

75 mins: Shelvey lifts a pass over the top for Saint-Maximin; Matip calls for the flag to be raise while the winger controls the ball poorly on his bicep. The danger dies down, however, and Liverpool eventually clear.

2.01pm BST

73 mins: Diaz picks out Salah with a cross, the Egyptian kills it and curls a shot towards the top corner but it goes straight at Dubravka.

The goalkeeper is called into action once more soon after when Jota latches onto a pass over the top but his violent shot is once against straight at Dubravka.

1.59pm BST

71 mins: Diaz receives a pass on the left flank, he cuts in and lets rip but his shot is deflected and almost ends up with Salah at the back post but Targett does superbly well to knock the ball up in the air, before Dubravka claims.

1.56pm BST

69 mins: Mane clatters into Dubravka following a corner and gets a booking for his high challenge. He is immediately replaced by Salah, while Fabinho comes on for Henderson.

1.56pm BST

67 mins: It is Chris Wood time. He comes on for Willock.

1.53pm BST

65 mins: Shelvey pings a free-kick from deep into the box. Burn gets to it and heads the ball up in the air but the flag is raised immediately.

1.51pm BST

63 mins: Gomez gets down the right and pulls it back for for Mane who fires the ball wide first-time.

1.50pm BST

61 mins: Schar is being replaced by Lascelles. The defender limps off, potentially due to the challenge from Milner in the lead up to the goal.

1.47pm BST

59 mins: Newcastle, according to the stats, are dominating the possession in the second half. Now they just need to make it count.

Milner lifts a ball over the top for Jota to chase but Dubravka comes out to punch the ball away. It lands at Robertson’s feet but his shot is straight at the goalkeeper.

1.45pm BST

57 mins: Newcastle are carrying out some good work on the right flank but they have no one to cross to. Maybe it’s time for Chris Wood ...

1.43pm BST

55 mins: Shelvey lines up a free-kick from 25 yards or so but he pings it against the wall. Milner is left on the floor after heading the ball away and the referee blows up.

Milner blocks Shelvey’s free kick. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

1.41pm BST

53 mins: Saint-Maximin gets a sniff of the ball after a through pass from Guimaraes but his first touch is poor, allowing Matip to nip in, forcing the winger to foul the Liverpool defender.

Saint-Maximin reacts after a poor touch. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

1.39pm BST

51 mins: Jota runs into space in the Newcastle half, then lays the ball into Diaz’s path inside the area but his shot is deflected behind for a corner. The resulting corner reaches Keita on the edge of the box but his vicious shot is blocked.

Newcastle start an attack which is ended when Willock is dragged down by Gomez, earning the full-back a booking.

1.37pm BST

49 mins: Almiron whips in a dangerous cross from the right but Matip reads it and heads clear. A early sign of intent from Newcastle.

1.35pm BST

47 mins: Willock tries to drive out of defence, only for his thigh to meet Keita’s, leaving the Newcastle man on the deck.

1.33pm BST

Second half

Here we go again!

1.30pm BST

“I’m not saying Holgate’s was absolutely a red card,” says Leon, “but his follow through is HIGH off the ground, with his studs thudding into the guy’s thigh!



“Schar actually gets hurt because, as he goes for the ball, Milner gets there first and Schar’s foot crashes into Milner. You could actually argue he fouls Milner!”

1.23pm BST

“Milner generally gets booked when he starts,” says Kevin McManus. “I’m not sure if it’s because he older and slower now or just because he still loves hacking opponents down?



“Sometimes it is definitely an old pro’s foul because someone is getting away from him and he wants to stop the breakaway. But I’m sure on many occasions its because he loves the simple old fashioned joy of giving someone a healthy whack followed by a brilliant ‘I never touched him ref’ appeal.





“Whatever, it is he has always been great for us and i love watching him.”



1.22pm BST

I would argue Schar fouled Milner on this occasion but I accept the overall officiating when it comes to the ‘follow through’ is inconsistent.

1.21pm BST

Can’t wait for a long half-time chat about the Milner challenge on Schar. It was not a foul, or particularly close to being one, so we can all have relax.

1.18pm BST

Half-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

After a fast start from Newcastle, Liverpool have been in control of the game. The opener - a fine finish from Keita - was thoroughly deserved for the visitors. Newcastle need to speed things up again in the hope of disrupting Liverpool.

1.15pm BST

45 mins: Two minutes added on.

1.14pm BST

43 mins: Jota gets a shove or two in the chest from Joelinton after questioning his close attention of Diaz. Marriner books both of them for some reason.

Joelinton and Jota are held apart as they clash. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

1.12pm BST

41 mins: Henderson whips in a cross from deep for Jota to attack, he tests neck muscles to flick his head to the left to make contact, only to watch Dubravka dive to his right to tip over.

1.09pm BST

39 mins: Almiron collects a pass from Guimaraes through the defence, he then rounds the goalkeeper and knocks the ball into the net but the offside flag is very belatedly put up.

1.08pm BST

38 mins: It would seem a second Liverpool goal is currently far more likely than an equaliser - they are very much on top.

Guimaraes steps across Mane to bring him down in a crude manner around 25 yards from goal. Henderson pings the resulting free-kick well wide.

1.06pm BST

35 mins: Liverpool break on Newcastle after Diaz collects a pass out of the back from Keita, the winger drives towards the box before laying the ball into the path of Mane but his side-footed shot from just inside the area is well saved by Dubravka.

It would seem Newcastle are unable to keep up their ferocious early pace. The tempo has certainly slowed since the goal. Maybe they are luring Liverpool into a false sense of security ...

1.03pm BST

33 mins: Gives us all something to look forward to on Bank Holiday Monday.

1.02pm BST

31 mins: Newcastle are enjoying a sustained spell of possession but it is mainly around the halfway line. When they do try to play it forward, Matip intercepts Targett’s pass.

12.59pm BST

29 mins: Matip’s header clear lands at Saint-Maximin’s feet 25 yards from goal. The Newcastle winger pushes the ball out of his feet and fires a shot off balance which trickles wide.

12.57pm BST

27 mins: Diaz darts into the box and it looks like he is clipped by Targett but the winger decides to stay on his feet, probably due to the fact there is no contact between the two.

12.55pm BST

25 mins: Gomez pulls down Joelinton on the halfway line for some reason or other. Newcastle waste the free-kick as it is lifted over the top of everyone and bounces straight into Alisson’s arms.

12.53pm BST

23 mins: As ever in these situations we will be shown the LIVE league table after every goal to show Liverpool are currently top with 67 minutes to go, not to mention the fact City play this evening.

12.51pm BST

21 mins: Schar is still on the deck following the challenge by Milner but it is fair to say the former England midfielder got the ball. Another huge moment in the title race.

12.51pm BST

GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Keita, 19)

Marriner waves play on after a Milner challenge leaves Schar on the deck. The ball goes out to Keita, who plays a one-two and then goes round Dubravka to whack it into the net from six yards. VAR has a look at the foul and decides the tackle is fair and the goal stands.

Keita jostles for space and rifles in. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Keita celebrates with Diaz as Schar lies injured. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dubravka complains to Referee Andre Marriner. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

12.49pm BST

18 mins: A long ball is played into Liverpool territory for Saint-Maximin to chase but Alisson runs 30 yards out of his goal to beat the Newcastle man to the ball. The Brazilian decides against playing it long and just knocks it out for a throw-in before Saint-Maximin can dispossess him.

12.46pm BST

16 mins: Diaz lays the ball into Gomez’s path on the right, allowing him to whizz in a low cross for Mane to attack. Krafth beats Mane to the ball but it does not matter as the flag is raised for offside.

12.44pm BST

14 mins: Liverpool are having more of the possession and it has helped calm things down after a frenetic start.

12.42pm BST

12 mins: Liverpool players are not getting a second to think when they receive the ball - a black and white shirt greets them within a second of their first touch.

12.40pm BST

10 mins: Milner whips in a corner from the right it lands on the penalty spot from where Van Dijk whacks a volley well over the bar.

12.39pm BST

8 mins: Liverpool are getting a foothold in the match after Newcastle’s early pressure. Robertson slides a pass through the defence for Mane to chase but Dubravka reads it and comes to claim.

The next Liverpool attack sees Jota collect a loose ball, he is tackled but Keita runs onto it and hits a shot across goal which is deflected wide, only for a goal kick to be awarded.

12.36pm BST

6 mins: Liverpool have a free-kick on the left after Jota is fouled. Robertson swings it in, Krafth and then Burn head the ball up rather out, but they are spared when Jota thwacks a shot over at the first time of asking.

Jota is fouled by Krafth. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

12.34pm BST

4 mins: Newcastle have come out firing, that’s for sure. The atmosphere might even encourage me to press high. There’s an intensity to Newcastle, on and off the pitch.

Matt Dony replies to Ian Copestake (12.14): “ I’m not usually one for positivity, but one of my favourite Liverpool goals in recent years came from a long ball against Newcastle (Suarez’s filthy shoulder/chest/knee/velcro control). So maybe it’s not all bad, Ian?”



12.32pm BST

2 mins: Saint-Maximin curls in a cross from the left. The bounces around in the box before Milner comes to whack it clear to stop Joelinton taking possession.

12.30pm BST

Kick-off!

Peep! Peep! Peep! Here we go!

12.26pm BST

Hey Jude is blaring out! Na na na na na na na ...

12.24pm BST

It’s a packed house and the teams are readying themselves in the tunnel. The weather is wonderful and so is the atmosphere. This will be a testing afternoon for Liverpool.

Newcastle fans cheer on their new hero Bruno Guimaraes. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

12.14pm BST

“That Liverpool midfield three is hideous,” emails Ian Copestake. “ Not a jot of creativity between them once Hendo barks at Naby to let him try the good stuff. Hoping Liverpool are switching to a long-ball style!”



Horses for courses?

12.13pm BST

I think I just about justify posting my piece on Thiago and Keita from last week.

12.11pm BST

Still mildly amazing how Newcastle are currently ninth in the table considering how poorly they started the season. I understand money has been spent to move the squad but Howe has done well to create a cohesive unit to take them into the top half without haste.

12.03pm BST

A lovely day for football.

Glorious sunshine in Newcastle. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

12.01pm BST

There’s plenty to look out for this weekend in the Premier League.

11.55am BST

Van Dijk is just wandering around the pitch doing kick-ups. I think he must have done around 50 with the camera following him. I hope this is something he plans on repeating during the match.

11.48am BST

We are all being deprived of Thiago from the start today, which is upsetting. I think he is currently the best player in England.

11.41am BST

Eddie Howe speaks to BT Sport: “I don’t think there’s such a thing as a weak Liverpool side. We know it’s going to be a very difficult game. We didn’t know which team they would pick today but we’re ready for the best Liverpool.

“The main thing for us is our performance - we’ve set high standards in recent weeks and we don’t want to drop below that, if anything we enhance it.”

11.38am BST

Dave Challinor has a mug with a photo of him embracing Jurgen Klopp sat on his desk at the training ground, which is enough of a tenuous link to allow me to post this.

11.33am BST

James Milner starts for Liverpool against his former club. He will be in central midfield alongside Henderson and Keita. It’s a new trio for me, so it’ll be interesting to see how they combine in there. There is also a start for Joe Gomez at right-back.

11.31am BST

Starting lineups

Newcastle : Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton



Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff

Li verpool: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Milner, Jota, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Thiago, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

11.20am BST

Klopp is here to stay (for a further two years).

11.15am BST

Preamble

Liverpool cannot slip up in the run-in and a trip to in-form Newcastle is a far trickier prospect than they might have expected earlier in the season. The Reds are buoyed by Jurgen Klopp’s new contract announcement and having one foot in the Champions League final after beating Villarreal in the first leg of their semi-final.

The further good news for Liverpool is that Newcastle last beat them in December 2015 when a Martin Skrtel own goal and Georgino Wijnaldum dink earned the hosts a win at St James’ Park during Steve McClaren’s tenure. Newcastle have won their past four games and could win five Premier League matches in a row for the first time since 2014. To make things a touch more daunting for Liverpool, Newcastle have won their past six home games.



Liverpool, however, have a decent record of their own, having dropped two points in the past 13 matches. Manchester City face Leeds in the late kick-off so a victory in Newcastle will send Liverpool top and put the pressure back on Pep Guardiola et al.



Here’s to a cracker!

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST