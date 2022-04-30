ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Naby Keita nets winner

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0kx0_0fP0Zyb700

Naby Keita ensured Liverpool ’s quadruple hopes remain very much alive as he fired them to victory at in-form Newcastle to keep up the pressure on Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Keita’s assured first-half finish was enough to claim a 1-0 win at St James’ Park on a day when Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was able to rest Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah from his startling line-up ahead of Tuesday’s decisive Champions League semi-final trip to Villarreal.

Liverpool might - and probably should - have won more comfortably in front of a boisterous crowd of 52,281 as they held the upper hand for much of a contest which saw the Magpies’ hopes of a fifth successive league win and a seventh on the trot at home wilt in the face of almost constant pressure.

Eddie Howe’s men were never able to build up the kind of head of steam which has eased them clear of the relegation battle, perhaps a reminder of how far they have to go before they can once again compete with English football’s best on a sustained basis.

Follow all the reaction from a crucial Reds win at St James’ Park below:

