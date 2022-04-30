AOC had the best response after Elon Musk accused her of flirting with him

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a perfect response to Elon Musk after the billionaire accused her of trying to flirt with him on Twitter.

AOC took aim at an unnamed billionaire, for an "explosion of hate crimes" because they were once taken out to dinner by Fox News's Tucker Carlson.

The 32-year-old politician wrote: "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special."

Musk, who earlier this week secured a deal to purchase Twitter for a staggering $44 billion, immediately assumed that AOC's tweet was about him and replied by accusing her of trying to flirt with him.

"Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy," quipped the South African founder of both Tesla and Space X.

Musk should have perhaps read a bit more into what AOC was talking about but he soon found out when she replied, in a since-deleted tweet, "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok."





Musk, who almost definitely has better things to be doing, has not replied to AOC's tweet.

She later appeared to double down on the tweet, saying that Musk had 'ego problems.'

If he would have just held back a little instead of jumping the gun, Musk would have realised that the Democrat was referring to a 2019 Politico article that claims that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had privately met with the divisive Carlson in the past.

Peter Thiel, in case you are wondering, was an early investor in Facebook and a mentor to Zuckerberg.

It is easy to see why Musk thought AOC's comment was about him as his purchase of Twitter this week has stirred up all sorts of debates due to his proposals to reintroduce 'free speech' to the platform which has pleased conservatives and members of the far-right respectfully.

