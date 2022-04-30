ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AOC had the best response after Elon Musk accused her of flirting with him

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a perfect response to Elon Musk after the billionaire accused her of trying to flirt with him on Twitter.

AOC took aim at an unnamed billionaire, for an "explosion of hate crimes" because they were once taken out to dinner by Fox News's Tucker Carlson.

The 32-year-old politician wrote: "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special."

Musk, who earlier this week secured a deal to purchase Twitter for a staggering $44 billion, immediately assumed that AOC's tweet was about him and replied by accusing her of trying to flirt with him.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy," quipped the South African founder of both Tesla and Space X.

Musk should have perhaps read a bit more into what AOC was talking about but he soon found out when she replied, in a since-deleted tweet, "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok."


Musk, who almost definitely has better things to be doing, has not replied to AOC's tweet.

She later appeared to double down on the tweet, saying that Musk had 'ego problems.'

If he would have just held back a little instead of jumping the gun, Musk would have realised that the Democrat was referring to a 2019 Politico article that claims that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had privately met with the divisive Carlson in the past.

Peter Thiel, in case you are wondering, was an early investor in Facebook and a mentor to Zuckerberg.

It is easy to see why Musk thought AOC's comment was about him as his purchase of Twitter this week has stirred up all sorts of debates due to his proposals to reintroduce 'free speech' to the platform which has pleased conservatives and members of the far-right respectfully.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 1

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Zuckerberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flirting#Democratic#Fox News#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

The most controversial figures banned from Twitter Elon Musk could bring back

There’s been an awful lot of talk about free speech and the possible reintroduction of banned accounts since Elon Musk bought Twitter recently – but who could he actually be planning to reinstate on the platform?The Tesla CEO has bought the site for $44 billion (£31 billion) and suggested he wants to make the platform more committed to free speech, with a pretty ambiguous statement.Writing in a tweet recently, he said: "By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. “If people want less free speech, they will...
BUSINESS
Indy100

People want Elon Musk to buy Davina's $75M listing on 'Selling Sunset'

Ever since Elon Musk announced this week that he had bought out Twitter for the jaw-dropping amount of $44 billion, many social media users have been calling on the world's richest man to throw his money behind other issues. You might recall when he had tweeted that he would be dedicated a chunk of his wealth towards world hunger, which actually never happened despite the UN drafting a plan per his request. This larger world issue is just one of the many ways how Musk could have spent his wealth instead of buying out the social media platform.In more trivial...
BUSINESS
Indy100

The funniest Met Gala 2022 memes, from Amy Schumer to Elon Musk

The most glamorous night in the showbiz diary arrived yesterday, with some of the biggest stars on the planet gathering for the Met Gala 2022.The glitzy event takes place on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute - and to give celebs an excuse to get dressed up, of course.There’s always a theme and this year guests were asked to dress in the style of ‘gilded glamour’, based on the opulent years in New York City between 1870 and 1890.There’s always plenty of talking points, too, and things were no different...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy