12 Trevecca Nazarene at Walsh

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M softball team (27-21, 5-16 SEC) was unable to overcome an eight-run third inning by the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (32-17, 11-9 SEC), dropping the series finale, 11-6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday. For the 22nd-straight game, Morgan Smith made her way on...
The Bowie Baysox silenced the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium, winning their second-straight game, 5-0. Bowie shut out the visitors using only two pitchers, and let up only one hit. Bowie saw another great offense outing in the eighth when they plated three runs, and Hudson Haskin collected another pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to six games.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty played host to Notre Dame baseball, using a strong fifth inning to secure their victory on Friday night. The Mountaineers efforts were helped by eight stolen bases on the evening, Brock Moore leading with two. Jayce Clevenger was on the mound for Liberty, through seven...
On Saturday at the Fairchild Field, the Shippensburg University baseball team clinched a playoff spot with a series sweep of Mansfield, defeating the Mountaineers by scores of 8-1 and 15-4. What Happened. Game 1: Shippensburg 8, Mansfield 1 (7-inning game) Shippensburg took an early lead in the first inning with...
