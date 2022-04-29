12 Trevecca Nazarene at Walsh

The Bowie Baysox silenced the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium, winning their second-straight game, 5-0. Bowie shut out the visitors using only two pitchers, and let up only one hit. Bowie saw another great offense outing in the eighth when they plated three runs, and Hudson Haskin collected another pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to six games.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO