ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

By Aditya Kalra
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ANCu_0fP0THj800

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

The Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws. read more

The financial crime fighting agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

The remittance to two other unidentified and unrelated U.S.-based entities was also for "the ultimate benefit of the Xiaomi group entities", the agency added in a statement.

"Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities," the directorate said.

Xiaomi said in a statement issued later on Saturday that it complies with Indian laws and believed its "royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful".

"These royalty payments that Xiaomi India made were for the in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products ... we are committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings," it added.

The directorate's actions against Xiaomi signal widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion. Some other Chinese smartphone markers were also raided at the time.

Reuters reported on April 12 that Xiaomi's former India head, Manu Kumar Jain, had been summoned for questioning as part of the directorate's investigation. read more

Jain, who is now a global vice president at Xiaomi based in Dubai, appeared before investigators earlier this month, said a source with direct knowledge of the probe, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate also asked the company for details of foreign funding, shareholding and funding patterns, financial statements and information of key executives running the business.

Xiaomi was India's leading smartphone seller in 2021, with a 24% market share, according to Counterpoint Research. South Korea's Samsung was the No. 2 brand with a 19% share.

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones like TikTok, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard, Helen Popper and Mike Harrison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Mr. Ben
2d ago

We should Employ the Enforcement Directorate to Extrapolate the Crime on Hunters Laptop and for the Richest Congressional Members. Pelosi Being the Main Focus.

Reply(2)
7
LawrenceM
2d ago

ha, ha, Chinese manufacturers have violated every country . I like it when they got caught millions of dollars in bogus cellphones. the list is long. they make things for the counties then make extra and sell with Chinese label

Reply(1)
8
where's my beer?
3d ago

The phones are smart the people involved not too much . They got the royal shaft .

Reply
13
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India Office#Remittances#Xiaomi Corp Lrb 1810#Hk#Chinese#Indian
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

419K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy