ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC

By Commissioning Editor, Plays, Methuen Drama Imprint
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

About BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC

Bloomsbury Publishing is a leading independent publishing house established in 1986, with a tradition of publishing literary fiction from all over the world and a wide range of distinguished non-fiction from memoir, biography and history to politics, science, food and sport. Our many award-winning fiction authors include: Nobel Prize winner Nadine Gordimer; Costa Novel of the Year winner William Boyd and Booker Prize winners, Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje and Howard Jacobson. We are also the home of the much-loved Harry Potter series.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Howard Jacobson
Person
Michael Ondaatje
Person
Nadine Gordimer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Costa Novel Of The
The Guardian

Valentina Polukhina obituary

My friend and colleague Valentina Polukhina, who has died aged 85, was the leading authority on the life and work of the Nobel Laureate poet Joseph Brodsky. She wrote more than 20 books of literary criticism and did much to foster new Russian poetry. After arriving at Keele University as a language assistant, she rose to become its professor of Russian literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
The Guardian

One by one, Republican midterm candidates are falling into line with Trump

As Trump’s big lie of a stolen election began ricocheting across America in November 2020, Arizona’s Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich (pronounced “Burn-o-vich”), spoke out forcefully on national television. He told the public that Donald Trump was projected to lose the swing state, and “no facts” suggested otherwise. (At the time I thought to myself, “Good for him. Maybe more Republican attorneys general will show some spine.”)
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Dominic Hopkins obituary

My friend Dominic Hopkins, who has died suddenly aged 57, was a dedicated, popular and inspirational violinist who played for many years with the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra and was its leader from 2008 to 2016. He also played with Academy of St Thomas, Norwich Baroque, Claxton Opera and Norwich Pops...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

259K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy