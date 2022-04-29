BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
About BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC
Bloomsbury Publishing is a leading independent publishing house established in 1986, with a tradition of publishing literary fiction from all over the world and a wide range of distinguished non-fiction from memoir, biography and history to politics, science, food and sport. Our many award-winning fiction authors include: Nobel Prize winner Nadine Gordimer; Costa Novel of the Year winner William Boyd and Booker Prize winners, Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje and Howard Jacobson. We are also the home of the much-loved Harry Potter series.
