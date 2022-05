A Lubbock man was annoyed to find the bucket of KFC he ordered from Lubbock's North University location was less than savory. The chicken was a total disaster. Something that nobody would be pleased with. When he asked for a refund for his food, he was told they had a new "no refund" policy. Simply asking for a refund actually ended with the restaurant calling the Lubbock Police Department, he said.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO