Knights Wrap Iowa Invite

ucfknights.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa – The UCF rowing team closed out the regular season on Friday, racing twice at Iowa. Due to inclement weather in the area, the schedule was adjusted, moving the course to the Coralville Reservoir, but the teams were still able to line up for two...

ucfknights.com

Daily Iowan

Iowa football’s Sam LaPorta ready to make a difference in senior season

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz thinks Sam LaPorta has “a certain knack” about him. LaPorta was a 2019 three-star tight end recruit out of Highland, Illinois, when Ferentz and the Hawkeyes extended him an offer. Although LaPorta had a bevy of offers from Division I football institutions, including Western Illinois, Central Michigan, and Northern Iowa, Iowa was the only Power Five school.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes among final two for former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba

Iowa could have another addition to its men’s basketball program tomorrow. Former Louisiana forward Theo Akwuba is down to his final two potential transfer destinations. The 6-foot-11, 225 pound forward will choose between Iowa and Ole Miss. A native of Montgomery, Ala., Akwuba played his first two seasons at Portland before transferring to Louisiana for each of the past two years. In his true freshman season at Portland, Akwuba started 26 of the 30 games he appeared in and he averaged 3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His 46 total blocked shots during the 2018-19 season ranked seventh...
LOUISIANA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Georgia Passes Raw Milk Bill, But What Happened To Iowa’s?

Back in March, we told you about the bill that would legalize the sale of raw milk in Iowa. However, Iowa was not the only state that was discussing this bill. The Food and Drug Administration put a mandate on raw milk in 1987 which essentially banned the shipment of the product in interstate commerce. Since then, a vast majority of states are allowing raw milk sales.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ballard softball players question investigation surrounding head coach

HUXLEY, Iowa — Iowa high school softball season is right around the corner, but Ballard High School could be without their longtime head coach on opening day. The Ballard Community School District confirmed Friday head coach Charlie Husak is under investigation by the school district. Superintendent Ottie Maxey sent a statement to WHO 13 regarding […]
HUXLEY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Still Has Six Unclaimed Lottery Prizes

We can all use some extra cash, there is no denying that. Lately, I have been talking a lot about how inflation has been impacting a lot of our family budgets so having some unexpected extra cash wouldn’t hurt. The largest prize that is still waiting to be claimed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Hawkeye men’s golf wraps up 2021-22 season at Big Ten Championships

The Iowa men’s golf team finished in seventh place at the 2022 Big Ten Tournament this weekend at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana. The Hawkeyes’ three-round, 31-over-par total of 895 was 10 shots shy of the conference-title-winning Illinois Fighting Illini. Junior Ronan Kleu led the...
HAWKEYE, IA
Daily Iowan

Former Iowa women’s basketball, Hall of Fame head coach C. Vivian Stringer retires

Former Iowa women’s basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who was with the Hawkeyes from 1983-1995, announced her retirement from coaching on Saturday morning. Stringer has been a head coach for over 50 years, totaling four Final Four appearances, 28 NCAA Tournament berths, and 1,055 wins across three institutions. Stringer was the first men’s or women’s collegiate basketball coach to bring three separate schools to the Final Four.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | It’s decision time for Iowa’s Brody Brecht

Decision time is coming for Brody Brecht. And it already seems like he’s chosen baseball. Brecht, who was recruited by both head football coach Kirk Ferentz and head baseball coach Rick Heller, came to Iowa in 2021 with the intention of playing both sports for the Hawkeyes. “It was...
ANKENY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amarion Nimmers commits to Iowa basketball as preferred walk-on

Amarion Nimmers, a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Rock Island High School in Illinois, announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on. Nimmers had an offer from Eastern Illinois. Drake, Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, North Dakota, Northeastern, Pennsylvania and South Dakota were also all showing interest in Nimmers. 🐤🏡 committed @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/Xdoj6PtGwM — Amarion Nimmers (@nolimitmarrr) May 1, 2022 The Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Henricksen listed Nimmers as his biggest Illinois senior stock riser. The Rock Island guard was an afterthought after playing very little off the bench for the Illinois Wolves in the spring and summer on the AAU circuit. But he was...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

