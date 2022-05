New London — Rhodia Perry hit a walk-off sacrifice fly, scoring Landon Hill, as New London edged Norwich Free Academy 5-4 in an eight inning baseball game on Saturday. Derrel Mitchell pitched 3.2 innings of relief, striking out seven, to earn the win for the Whalers (6-6) and Eddie Torres doubled and tripled.

