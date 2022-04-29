ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mothers of gun violence victims to hold gun buyback day

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. – A group of mothers — all of whom have lost children to gun violence in Central Illinois — are looking to take guns off the streets, by buying them back. An anonymous donor has given them money to do a gun buy-back at several locations in Peoria...

WATCH: Women Against Violence detail gun buyback event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of women against violence are taking a stand and trying to better their community. A press conference held Friday at the Riverplex-Jon Buckley Memorial detailed the gun buyback event they have planned. The buyback will take place Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m....
Vigil remembers lives lost to violent crime

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members gathered to remember victims of violent crime at the fourth annual Peoria Crime Victims’ Vigil in Peoria, Saturday, April 30. The Peoria Chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice held the vigil at Unity House of Prayer. The event coincides with National Crime Victims Rights Week.
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Officer-involved shooting suspect yells at judge, now spending 100 days in jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of shooting at two Peoria Police officers received 100 days in jail for shouting match with a judge. Judge Kevin Lyons found Carlos D. Jones, 43, in contempt of court Thursday after yelling back and forth with him when Jones explained why he refused to submit to a DNA swab test.
Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
One man injured after shots were fired in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police responded to a shots fired call at East Center Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say that as they got to the scene, a 49-year-old Decatur resident arrived by private vehicle at a nearby hospital with life-threatening wounds from the gunfire. No arrests have been made at […]
Man sentenced to prison for 2019 deadly shooting

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has recently been sentenced to 40 years in prison for first degree murder and aggravated battery. Percy Freeman was found guilty of these charges in May 2021. At trial, prosecutors presented evidence through Danville Police Officers and independent witnesses that on April 24, 2019, Freeman, along with other […]
