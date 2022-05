TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods fell in their regular-season finale and dropped the series to Pittsburg State with a 13-2 loss on Sunday. The Ichabods will be the No. 5 seed in the MIAA Tournament next week and will head to the No. 4 seed Central Oklahoma for a best-two-of-three quarterfinal series in Edmond, Okla. May 6-8.

EDMOND, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO