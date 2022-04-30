Lions' Kerby Joseph: Motor City bound

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.

