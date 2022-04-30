Bengals' Zachary Carter: Scooped by Cincy

A highly coveted wide receiver from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ when Jurrion Dickey announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington. Dickey is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 59 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
