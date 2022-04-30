Bengals' Zachary Carter: Scooped by Cincy

If Odell Beckham Jr. ends up re-signing with the Rams, he's likely going to have to find a new number for 2022 and he doesn't seem too happy about that. Beckham joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season and when he signed, he ended up getting No. 3. The problem with that number is that Rams running back Cam Akers was planning to wear it for the 2022 season. According to ESPN.com, the Rams agreed to give Beckham No. 3 when he signed in November, but they did it with both sides knowing that the receiver would not be able to keep that number for 2022 because it would be given to Akers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO