Purdue softball won only three of its last 17 games, none of which were by more than 3 runs. In the penultimate series of their season, the Boilermakers needed a triumph. The team (22-29, 4-14 Big Ten) didn’t give up as it battled through five extra innings in a doubleheader last Friday, earning its first win by more than 3 runs since March 13.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO