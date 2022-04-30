ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prevalence of anemia and association with mortality in community-dwelling elderly in Thailand

By E. Karoopongse
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnemia is one of the most common health problems in the elderly in low and middle income countries. Evidence from studies in high income countries suggests that the presence of anemia may predict mortality. We aimed to estimate the prevalence of anemia and the determine the relationship of hemoglobin, mean corpuscular...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
CHINA
Nature.com

Predicted cardiovascular disease risk and prescribing of antihypertensive therapy among patients with hypertension in Australia using MedicineInsight

Hypertension guidelines recommend that absolute cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk guide the management of hypertensive patients. This study aimed to assess the proportion of patients with diagnosed hypertension with sufficient data to calculate absolute CVD risk and determine whether CVD risk is associated with prescribing of antihypertensive therapies. This was a cross-sectional study using a large national database of electronic medical records of patients attending general practice in 2018 (MedicineInsight). Of 571,492 patients aged 45"“74 years without a history of CVD, 251,733 [40.6% (95% CI: 39.8"“41.2)] had a recorded hypertension diagnosis. The proportion of patients with sufficient recorded data available to calculate CVD risk was higher for patients diagnosed with hypertension [51.0% (95% CI: 48.0"“53.9)] than for patients without a diagnosis of hypertension [38.7% (95% CI: 36.5"“41.0)]. Of those patients with sufficient data to calculate CVD risk, 29.3% (95% CI: 28.1"“30.6) were at high risk clinically, 6.0% (95% CI: 5.8"“6.3) were at high risk based on their CVD risk score, 12.8% (95% CI: 12.5"“13.2) at moderate risk and 51.8% (95% CI: 50.8"“52.9) at low risk. The overall prevalence of antihypertensive therapy was 60.9% (95% CI: 59.3"“62.5). Prescribing was slightly lower in patients at high risk based on their CVD risk score [57.4% (95% CI: 55.4"“59.4)] compared with those at low [63.3% (95% CI: 61.9"“64.8)] or moderate risk [61.8% (95% CI: 60.2"“63.4)] or at high risk clinically [64.1% (95% CI: 61.9"“66.3)]. Guideline adherence is suboptimal, and many patients miss out on treatments that may prevent future CVD events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anemia#Prevalence#Dwelling#Mortality Rate#Mcv#Cox#Normocytic
MedicalXpress

Elderly cardiac patients with previous stroke need to be more cautious about stroke recurrence

Researchers at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Japan found that patients aged ≥75 years with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and previous stroke/transient ischemic attack (TIA) more commonly had subsequent ischemic and hemorrhagic events than those without previous stroke/TIA in the prospective, multicenter, observational All Nippon AF In the Elderly (ANAFIE) Registry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inclusion of LGBT+ researchers is key

Deni Mazrekaj ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-3311-6056 0. Utrecht University, Utrecht, the Netherlands. It is promising that many institutions are focusing on increasing gender and sexual diversity, but more attention needs to be paid to inclusion practices. Marginalization and isolation of LGBT+ researchers must be explicitly tackled. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Current practice of trabeculectomy in a cohort of experienced glaucoma surgeons in Australia and New Zealand

To evaluate current routine trabeculectomy technique preferences among Australian and New Zealand Glaucoma Society surgeons regularly performing trabeculectomy surgery. Survey of experienced surgeons who perform trabeculectomy. Results. Forty-nine surgeons (33 male:16 female) participated in the survey. Trabeculectomy was performed as day surgery (39/47, 83.0%) under local anesthesia (44/47, 93.6%). The...
WORLD
Nature.com

A network approach to relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in the general population

Cannabis use characteristics, such as earlier initiation and frequent use, have been associated with an increased risk for developing psychotic experiences and psychotic disorders. However, little is known how these characteristics relate to specific aspects of sub-clinical psychopathology in the general population. Here, we explore the relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in a large general population sample (N"‰="‰2,544, mean age 29.2Â years, 47% women) by employing a network approach. This allows for the identification of unique associations between two cannabis use characteristics (lifetime cumulative frequency of cannabis use, age of cannabis use initiation), and specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms, while controlling for early risk factors (childhood trauma, urban upbringing). We found particularly pronounced unique positive associations between frequency of cannabis use and specific delusional experiences (persecutory delusions and thought broadcasting). Age of cannabis use initiation was negatively related to visual hallucinatory experiences and irritability, implying that these experiences become more likely the earlier use is initiated. Earlier initiation, but not lifetime frequency of cannabis use, was related to early risk factors. These findings suggest that cannabis use characteristics may contribute differentially to risk for specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms in the general population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probiotic supplementation for neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions: guidelines for future research

Our pilot RCT found that probiotic supplementation with the three-strain bifidobacterial product (B. breve M-16V, B. longum subsp. infantis M-63 and B. longum subsp. longum BB536) attenuates gut dysbiosis, increases stool short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) levels and improves the growth of head circumference in neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions (CGISC). In this article, we have provided guidelines for designing future multicentre RCTs based on the experience gained from our pilot RCT. The recommendations include advice about sample size, potential confounders, outcomes of interest, probiotic strain selection, storage, dose, duration and microbial quality assurance, collection of stool samples, storage and analysis and reporting. Following these guidelines will increase the validity of future RCTs in this area and hence confidence in their results.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Atherosclerotic Plaques “Talk” With the Brain – Innovative Therapies To Fight Atherosclerosis

New research from a European collaboration paves the way for innovative strategies to fight atherosclerosis. A new research study shows the existence of a connection between atherosclerotic plaques and the central nervous system. This previously unknown “circuit” involves three systemically acting tissues, the immune system, the nervous system, and the cardiovascular system. This crosstalk is functional as interference into the nervous system affects atherosclerosis progression as demonstrated in experimental models. It could be a target for innovative new therapies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mosaic attenuation in non-fibrotic areas as a predictor of non-usual interstitial pneumonia pathologic diagnosis

The new radiological diagnostic criteria for diagnosing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) seek to optimize the indications for surgical lung biopsy (SLB). We applied the new criteria to a retrospective series of patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) who underwent SLB in order to analyse the correlation between the radiological findings suggestive of another diagnosis (especially mosaic attenuation and its location with respect to fibrotic areas) and the usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) pathologic diagnosis. Two thoracic radiologists reviewed the HRCT images of 83 patients with ILD and SLB, describing the radiological findings and patterns based on the new criteria. The association of each radiological finding with radiological patterns and histology was analysed. Mosaic attenuation is highly prevalent in both the UIP and non-UIP pathologic diagnosis and with similar frequency (80.0% vs. 78.6%). However, the presence of significant mosaic attenuation (â‰¥"‰3 lobes) only in non-fibrotic areas was observed in 60.7% of non-UIP pathologic diagnosis compared to 20.0% in UIP. This finding was associated with other diagnoses different from IPF, mostly connective tissue disease-associated interstitial lung disease (CTD-ILD) and hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP). In our series of pathologically confirmed ILD, mosaic attenuation in non-fibrotic areas was a predictor of non-UIP pathologic diagnosis, and was associated with other diagnoses different from UIP, mostly CTD-ILD and HP. If confirmed in larger series, this finding could constitute a valuable tool for improving the interpretation of radiological.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic forecasting of severe acute graft-versus- host disease after transplantation

Correction to: Nature Computational Science https://doi.org/10.1038/s43588-022-00213-4, published online 28 March 2022. At the time this article was originally published, the authors' application to deposit a desensitized aGOAT dataset with the PRC National Genomics Data Center was still under review. After publication of this work, the Chinese government has approved the archiving of the aGOAT dataset at the PRC National Genomics Data Center (NGDC) in April, 2022 (ref. no. 2022BAT1224). Accordingly, the authors have made the dataset publicly accessible at the NGDC website (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/omix/release/OMIX001095/). The Data availability statement has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How the brain regulates its own immune system

Two recent papers reveal that the brain can regulate its own immune responses by sending molecular cues to immune cells in the skull bone marrow via the cerebrospinal fluid. Furthermore, experimental spinal cord injury or bacterial meningitis specifically activate local vertebral and skull-resident hematopoietic cell injury responses. The idea of...
SCIENCE

