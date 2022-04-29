ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: April 25 – May 1, 2022

By David Settle
Cover picture for the articleAfter the weather canceled most of last week’s action on the baseball diamond, we’ll see what happens in Week 4 of the 2022 season. Wyoming Legion Baseball teams are trying to get some early action in during the spring. Five teams could make their season debut this...

Montana, Wyoming communicating daily regarding call on Tongue River

SHERIDAN — Montana and Wyoming state officials have been in communication daily since Montana officials made an April 1 call on the Tongue River and its tributaries to fill the state’s Tongue River Reservoir. Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said the states are regularly reevaluating the need for the call, especially in light of snow and other precipitation arriving since April 1. However, he said neither state is rushing to lift the call. ...
Sports
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Girls Soccer Standings: May 1, 2022

Seven weeks of the high school girls soccer season in Wyoming are in the books. While one league race has a clear front-runner, the other three are tight as the regular season winds down. Here are the standings for all matches played through April 30, 2022. Teams are listed according...
Sheridan Media

Johnson Country War: TA Ranch and Invaders Surrender

Nate Champions Last Run by D. Michael Thomas, Jim Gatchell Museum, Buffalo, Wyoming. In parts one and two of this story we looked at the causes and some of the violence in the Johnson County War. This week’s story ends the saga with the Siege of the TA Ranch and the calling out of the federal troops from Fort McKinney.
107.9 Jack FM

Udderly Ridiculous Traffic in Wyoming Makes Me Want to Moooove Out

Living in Casper, we've all heard the joke about the "Wyoming traffic jam." That's when livestock or other animals block the road. Well, when my wife and I were making a trip to Grand Junction we encountered the largest traffic jam I've ever seen. We were just outside of Baggs, WY. When we encountered this massive herd of cattle coming down the highway.
Laramie Live

UPDATE: I-80 Opens East of Cheyenne, Nebraska Panhandle

UPDATE 12 p.m. Monday: At noon on Monday, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service announced that the interstate has now reopened:. Good news! I-80 is now open in the NE Panhandle and across far SE Wyoming east of Cheyenne, WY through Sidney, NE. Light snow will continue across SE WY and southern NE Panhandle through early afternoon before ending . Per DOTs, slow down & drive to road conditions. Latest road conditions can be found at wyoroads.info and.
La Grande Observer

College softball roundup: Eastern Oregon University takes two out of three against Carroll College

HELENA, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University softball team concluded its regular season winning two out of three games on the road at Carroll College. The Mountaineers wrap up the regular season with a 39-13 record overall and a 24-6 conference mark. Following the series, Eastern is set to face Corban in the first round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in the 3-6 matchup.
K2 Radio

Cam Burkett of Kelly Walsh Signs with UW for Track and Field

Kelly Walsh track star Cameron Burkett has decided to pursue track and field at the University of Wyoming. Burkett is one of the best throwers in the state and holds the school record in the shot-put at 61 feet inch. In last week's meet at Kelly Walsh, he won the shot with a toss of 57-10 and also won the discus throw at 154-7. The state record in the shot put by the way is 63 feet 8 and a half inches set by Logan Harris of Torrington. It will be very interesting to see what Burkett does in that event at the State Outdoor Championships. He is the defending 4A state champion in the shot, he took 3rd in the discus and ran the anchor leg of KW's state championship 4x100 relay team. You don't see a thrower compete in the sprints very often.
K2 Radio

PhotoFest! Kelly Walsh Invite Track Meet

Kelly Walsh played host to a small track meet on Thursday in Casper so the athletes had a chance to expand their horizons athletically. On the boy's side, Keltan Ewing of Douglas had quite a meet as he won 3 events. Ewing won the 100-meter dash in 11.69, the 300 hurdles in 41.89, and the pole vault as he cleared 13 feet 3 inches. In the rest of the boys running events, Kelly Walsh's Nathan Costalez won the 200 in 23.43, Rylan Weir of Douglas ran 53.94 to win the 400, and his teammate Cameryn Spence took the 800 in 1.59.48. The 1600 meter winner was Nathan Stevenson of Green River in 4.56.70 with Tanner Johnson capturing the 3200 in 11.36.83. Moving over to the 110 hurdles, that was won by Kelly Walsh's Chase Ortberg in 15.74. Campbell County won the 4x100 relay while Douglas won the 4x400, 4x800, and the 1600 medley.
Wyoming News

National sub sandwich chain coming to Wyoming, on Pershing Boulevard in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – A national sub sandwich chain is poised to enter the Wyoming market, and specifically to open a new location in the Capital City. According to the website of Firehouse Subs, it expects to have a location in the Pershing Boulevard Marketplace, in unit C. The retail space’s street address is 3901 E. Pershing Blvd. The location is near where East Pershing Boulevard intersects with North College Drive. The...
KULR8

More Rain and Snow to Come

Another big precipitation event will track into southern Montana and northern Wyoming Monday night through Tuesday night. Precipitation will start out as rain Monday evening and has a chance to turn over to snow, especially over the mountains and foothills, late Monday night and Tuesday.
