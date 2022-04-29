TradeCap Partners Provides $800,000 Production Finance Facility for Integrated Security Solutions Company
TradeCap Partners closed an $800,000 production finance facility for a North Carolina based integrated security solutions company. Two years of reduced security infrastructure spending from state and municipal customers resulted in losses and reduced working capital. Entering 2022 with constrained cash flow, the company was having difficulty sourcing capital to support...www.abladvisor.com
