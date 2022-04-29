ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TradeCap Partners Provides $800,000 Production Finance Facility for Integrated Security Solutions Company

By Michael A. Toglia
TradeCap Partners closed an $800,000 production finance facility for a North Carolina based integrated security solutions company. Two years of reduced security infrastructure spending from state and municipal customers resulted in losses and reduced working capital. Entering 2022 with constrained cash flow, the company was having difficulty sourcing capital to support...

Cheddar News

Amazon's $1B Industrial Innovation Fund Signals Future of Robot-Powered Business

In April, Amazon launched a venture investment program called the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund investing $1 billion into other companies that are building technologies to improve fulfillment operations, logistics, and the supply chain. The e-commerce giant said the fund is part of its continued commitment to foster innovation and enhance the employee and customer experience. Cheddar Connected takes a deeper look into the robotics future, concerns over issues like job losses, and an ever-growing range of products and services.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Onion Global Launches B2B Product Sourcing Service Platform

Chinese lifestyle brand platform Onion Global has launched “Hoomuch,” a service platform that provides tools and business support for B2B customers. “As part of Onion Global’s Supply-to-Business (STB) strategy, the launch of Hoomuch underscores its commitment to expanding its B2B customer base by offering an integrated service solution for product sourcing, product supply, and brand management services,” the company said in a Friday (April 29) news release.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

DigitalBridge to Acquire AMP Capital's Infrastructure Business

DigitalBridge Group announced that an affiliate, DigitalBridge Investments has agreed to acquire AMP Capital’s global infrastructure equity investment management business, part of its Collimate Capital subsidiary, in a transaction valued at $328 million. AMP Capital’s international infrastructure equity platform comprises four investment funds with $5.5 billion* in fee-earning assets...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Federated Wireless Secures Additional $14M in Funding for Private 5G

Federated Wireless, the leader in shared spectrum and CBRS technology, announced that it has closed on an additional $14 million in Series D funding bringing the total raised in the round to $72 million. With the additional funding, the company added affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, Giantleap Capital, and LightShed...
BUSINESS
State
North Carolina State
Benzinga

FSD Pharma Enters Agreement With Tekkfund Capital Corp To Develop Business

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) entered into an agreement with Tekkfund Capital Corp to structure and assist “with certain business development strategies.”. During the duration of this agreement, the company will pay Tekkfund a monthly fee of around CA$12,500 ($9696,75) as well as monthly issuance of 7,000 Class B subordinate voting shares. The initial duration of the agreement will be 24 months.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Today in B2B: P97, Viva Energy Team on Contactless Payments; Square Launches Loan Program

Today in B2B payments, P97 and Viva Energy collaborate on contactless payments for the Australian trucking industry, while Square launches a loan program for Canadian business owners. Plus, chief financial officers (CFOs) increase their real-time cash flow visibility because of increased fraud threats, and instant employee payment is working as a business recruiting and retention tool.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MASTERY LOGISTICS SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES DEPLOYMENT OF CLOUD-BASED MASTERMIND® TMS WITH WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastery Logistics Systems announces the deployment of its MasterMind® TMS with Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies. MasterMind® TMS, a cloud-based transportation management system from Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., is designed to manage complex transportation needs...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian grocery startup Zepto raises new funds at $900 million valuation

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Indian grocery startup Zepto said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million in fresh funding that values the company around $900 million, signalling growing investor interest in a sector where companies are luring customers with quick 10-minute deliveries. Zepto was started last year by two...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Digital Innovations Improve B2B Buyer-Supplier Interactions

Before the pandemic, businesses may not have viewed digital or automated payment methods as a necessity. Trina Dutta, vice president and general manager, B2B payments automation, global commercial services at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that the pandemic has underscored the need for greater process and operational efficiencies.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

RichQUACK Launches Earthling Incubator Program for Eco-friendly Projects

RichQuack has announced the Earthling token as its first incubated project and will launch its IDO on the RichQUACK Launchpad. The platform will first assist farmers interested in forestry projects, with the goal of expanding its range of eco-initiatives in the future. Earthling enables people, families, and companies to play an active role in environment restoration by allowing them to acquire carbon credits. The free market could help to reduce the level of global carbon emissions. Putting a price on carbon, in the form of a voluntary credit, aids in changing people's behavior.
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Airspan Networks Deploys 5G CBRS Private Network for Hospitality Industry

GFO Investments, a private wealth management advisory firm focused on real estate development and hospitality ventures, announced that The Gale South Beach, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, will be one of the first hotels in the US to provide its guests with a 5G high-speed wireless private network enabled by CBRS spectrum.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How Optimizing Outbound Logistics Saves Your Business Time and Money

Outbound Logistics involves the storage and handling of products and the transportation of goods to customers. The outbound logistics process is important for a company because it is responsible for getting the products that have been manufactured or sourced to the customers. Outbound logistics is a critical part of a company's overall supply chain management and can significantly impact its bottom line. The main goal is to streamline the outbound process of outbound shipping goods. By streamlining getting products to customers, outbound logistics can help increase overall efficiency.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Chilean fintech Xepelin wants LatAm businesses to get paid

Chile-based Xepelin aims to do the same with business-to-business payments via a SaaS payments infrastructure that includes financial information in real time, embedded financial services and data models, all to be a company’s “digital CFO” of sorts. The company raised $230 million in an equity and debt...
ECONOMY

