TradeCap Partners Provides $800,000 Production Finance Facility for Integrated Security Solutions Company

RichQuack has announced the Earthling token as its first incubated project and will launch its IDO on the RichQUACK Launchpad. The platform will first assist farmers interested in forestry projects, with the goal of expanding its range of eco-initiatives in the future. Earthling enables people, families, and companies to play an active role in environment restoration by allowing them to acquire carbon credits. The free market could help to reduce the level of global carbon emissions. Putting a price on carbon, in the form of a voluntary credit, aids in changing people's behavior.

