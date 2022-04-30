ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analytical modelling of soil porosity and bulk density across the soil organic matter and land-use continuum

By D. A. Robinson
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thin layer of soil at the earth's surface supports life, storing water and nutrients for plant uptake. These processes occur in the soil pore space, often half the soil volume, but our understanding of how this volume responds to environmental change is poor. Convention, has been to predict soil porosity,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Off-harmonic optical probing of high intensity laser plasma expansion dynamics in solid density hydrogen jets

Due to the non-linear nature of relativistic laser induced plasma processes, the development of laser-plasma accelerators requires precise numerical modeling. Especially high intensity laser-solid interactions are sensitive to the temporal laser rising edge and the predictive capability of simulations suffers from incomplete information on the plasma state at the onset of the relativistic interaction. Experimental diagnostics utilizing ultra-fast optical backlighters can help to ease this challenge by providing temporally resolved inside into the plasma density evolution. We present the successful implementation of an off-harmonic optical probe laser setup to investigate the interaction of a high-intensity laser at \(5.4\times 10^{21}\,\hbox {W/cm}^{2}\) peak intensity with a solid-density cylindrical cryogenic hydrogen jet target of \({5}\,{\upmu }\mathrm{m}\) diameter as a target test bed. The temporal synchronization of pump and probe laser, spectral filtering and spectrally resolved data of the parasitic plasma self-emission are discussed. The probing technique mitigates detector saturation by self-emission and allowed to record a temporal scan of shadowgraphy data revealing details of the target ionization and expansion dynamics that were so far not accessible for the given laser intensity. Plasma expansion speeds of up to \((2.3 \pm 0.4)\times 10^{7}\,\hbox {m/s}\) followed by full target transparency at \({1.4}\,{\mathrm{ps}}\) after the high intensity laser peak are observed. A three dimensional particle-in-cell simulation initiated with the diagnosed target pre-expansion at \({-0.2}\,{\mathrm{ps}}\) and post processed by ray tracing simulations supports the experimental observations and demonstrates the capability of time resolved optical diagnostics to provide quantitative input and feedback to the numerical treatment within the time frame of the relativistic laser-plasma interaction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Soil Organic Matter#Soil Science#Organic Soil#Organic Agriculture#Soil Management#Bd#Som
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
CHINA
Nature.com

A network approach to relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in the general population

Cannabis use characteristics, such as earlier initiation and frequent use, have been associated with an increased risk for developing psychotic experiences and psychotic disorders. However, little is known how these characteristics relate to specific aspects of sub-clinical psychopathology in the general population. Here, we explore the relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in a large general population sample (N"‰="‰2,544, mean age 29.2Â years, 47% women) by employing a network approach. This allows for the identification of unique associations between two cannabis use characteristics (lifetime cumulative frequency of cannabis use, age of cannabis use initiation), and specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms, while controlling for early risk factors (childhood trauma, urban upbringing). We found particularly pronounced unique positive associations between frequency of cannabis use and specific delusional experiences (persecutory delusions and thought broadcasting). Age of cannabis use initiation was negatively related to visual hallucinatory experiences and irritability, implying that these experiences become more likely the earlier use is initiated. Earlier initiation, but not lifetime frequency of cannabis use, was related to early risk factors. These findings suggest that cannabis use characteristics may contribute differentially to risk for specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms in the general population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

How to ensure the Human Cell Atlas benefits humanity

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Centre for Genomic Regulation, Barcelona, Spain. Bartha Maria Knoppers. McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Barbara Wold. California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Yield improvement of Gracilaria tenuistipitata by optimizing different aspects in coast of cox's bazar, Bangladesh

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08040-3, published online 09 March 2022. Faruque Hossain was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author contributions section now reads:. "S.M.B., M.A.A., M.A.Z.C., K.U.A. designed and executed this research. M.K.H. and M.A. reviewed this manuscript. M.A.S designed and reviewed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quaternary taphonomy: understanding the past through traces

Taphonomical analysis allows us to understand the processes that underlie site formation, as well as provide insights into the modification and composition of studied fossil materials. Taphonomy has become crucial to many scientific fields, providing conceptual advances through a renewal of models, protocols, and paradigms. In these studies, trans-disciplinary approaches (geology, palaeontology, biology, ecology, archaeology) have been developed using a wide array of methodologies. In addition, experimental work on modern assemblages, focusing on specific geological and biological processes ('actualism'), are used to make referential data and proxies. This Collection contributes to the field's methodological development, while gathering research articles investigating Quaternary period bone assemblages, with special interest in the Pleistocene.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: An obesogenic feedforward loop involving PPARÎ³, acyl-CoA binding protein and GABA receptor

Correction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04834-5, published online 18 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. instead of "Bravo-SanPedro", the name should be "Bravo-San Pedro" with a space between "San" and "Pedro". We apologize for this error. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How should we report the foveal status in eyes with "macula-off" retinal detachment?

Whilst pre- and postoperative multimodal imaging technologies including optical coherence tomography (OCT) have investigated the morphological correlates of worsened visual outcomes in rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) with foveal involvement, the nomenclature has adhered to the traditional ophthalmoscopy-based and rather vague term "macula-off". This article appraises the current literature with regard to the preoperative assessment and nomenclature of the foveal status in macula involving retinal detachment (MIRD). A literature review of recent publications assessing functional or morphological outcomes in MIRD was conducted, using the search terms "fovea-off" or "macula-off". The search date was April 28th, 2021. Original studies in English language were included. Case reports, review articles or letters were excluded. Forty relevant articles (range of publication dates: July 29th, 2020 - April 18th, 2021) were reviewed to assess the diagnostic modalities used, morphological parameters assessed, and any specific nomenclature introduced to specify the extent of macular detachment. The results suggest widespread variability and inconsistencies with regard to the preoperative assessment, diagnostic modalities and nomenclature used to describe the foveal status in eyes with RRD termed "macula-off". The extent of macular detachment may be classified by a wide range of morphological parameters, including the height of foveal detachment and the ETDRSÂ grid as overlay tool in OCT devices. There is a scientific and clinical need for an updated nomenclature for eyes with "macula-off" RRD. Preoperative OCT findings should be reported on a regular and standardized basis in order to establish a consensus how to report the foveal status in eyes with MIRD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

One-dimensional Luttinger liquids in a two-dimensional moirÃ© lattice

The Luttinger liquid (LL) model of one-dimensional (1D) electronic systems provides a powerful tool for understanding strongly correlated physics, including phenomena such as spin"“charge separation1. Substantial theoretical efforts have attempted to extend the LL phenomenology to two dimensions, especially in models of closely packed arrays of 1D quantum wires2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, each being described as a LL. Such coupled-wire models have been successfully used to construct two-dimensional (2D) anisotropic non-Fermi liquids2,3,4,5,6, quantum Hall states7,8,9, topological phases10,11 and quantum spin liquids12,13. However, an experimental demonstration of high-quality arrays of 1D LLs suitable for realizing these models remains absent. Here we report the experimental realization of 2D arrays of 1D LLs with crystalline quality in a moirÃ© superlattice made of twisted bilayer tungsten ditelluride (tWTe2). Originating from the anisotropic lattice of the monolayer, the moirÃ© pattern of tWTe2 hosts identical, parallel 1D electronic channels, separated by a fixed nanoscale distance, which is tuneable by the interlayer twist angle. At a twist angle of approximately 5 degrees, we find that hole-doped tWTe2 exhibits exceptionally large transport anisotropy with a resistance ratio of around 1,000 between two orthogonal in-plane directions. The across-wire conductance exhibits power-law scaling behaviours, consistent with the formation of a 2D anisotropic phase that resembles an array of LLs. Our results open the door for realizing a variety of correlated and topological quantum phases based on coupled-wire models and LL physics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Addendum: Large metallicity variations in the Galactic interstellar medium

You have full access to this article via your institution. In this Article, we stated that significant amounts of low-metallicity gas in the neutral interstellar medium (ISM) are needed to explain the observed abundance patterns. We clarify here that the exact amount of low-metallicity gas present along each line of sight is difficult to quantify because several assumptions are required to derive the gas mass from the column densities measured along the line of sight. The volatile elements often deviate from the linear fit to the more refractory elements in the abundance patterns (Extended Data Fig. 3 of the original Article). As suggested in the Article, this indicates that there must be a mixture of different gas types along many lines of sight. Near-solar metallicity gas could give rise to the volatile elements, while the low-metallicity nearly dust-free gas could dominate the abundance patterns of the refractory elements. The exact composition of this gas mixture is hard to determine. Our results favour the possibility that an amount between a few per cent and almost half of the gas has a low metallicity, but we cannot rule out a mixture of solar-metallicity gas having vastly different levels of depletion onto dust grains. These results do not contradict the observations that HII regions and OB stars show smaller scatter in metallicity, particularly if the mass contribution of the low-metallicity gas is small, and in general given that some of the neutral gas is in an extended phase of the ISM rather than tracing denser (and possibly more mixed) star-forming environments. Our results do show, however, that low-metallicity gas is present in the ISM, the mass of which is unconstrained so far. Our observations highlight the variety in chemical enrichment of the neutral ISM, both in terms of metallicity and dust depletion. A more complete analysis of the chemical properties of the ISM is under way.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Genetics of cognitive performance, education and learning: from research to policy?

Genetic variation for ability and learning is ubiquitous in animals, including in humans for physical, cognitive and social abilities. Empirical evidence supporting the thesis that individual differences in humans for cognitive ability and socio-economic outcomes are in part due to genetic factors is overwhelming1. It is nicely summarised in Paige Harden's book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality"2. Genetic variation underlying human traits is the result of two genetic lotteries. Firstly, it is the lottery of who your biological parents are and secondly it is the lottery of which genetic variants you have inherited from your parents. The first explains a proportion of the differences between families whereas the latter explains a proportion of the differences between brothers and sisters. Nature is not fair, hence the title of Harden's book.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Inclusion of LGBT+ researchers is key

Deni Mazrekaj ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-3311-6056 0. Utrecht University, Utrecht, the Netherlands. It is promising that many institutions are focusing on increasing gender and sexual diversity, but more attention needs to be paid to inclusion practices. Marginalization and isolation of LGBT+ researchers must be explicitly tackled. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Genetic associations with learning over 100 days of practice

Cognitive performance is both heritable and sensitive to environmental inputs and sustained practice over time. However, it is currently unclear how genetic effects on cognitive performance change over the course of learning. We examine how polygenic scores (PGS) created from genome-wide association studies of educational attainment and cognitive performance are related to improvements in performance across nine cognitive tests (measuring perceptual speed, working memory, and episodic memory) administered to 131 adults (N"‰="‰51, ages"‰="‰20"“31, and N"‰="‰80, ages"‰="‰65"“80 years) repeatedly across 100 days. We observe that PGS associations with performance on a given task can change over the course of learning, with the specific pattern of change in associations differing across tasks. PGS correlations with pre-test to post-test scores may mask variability in how soon learning occurs over the course of practice. The associations between PGS and learning do not appear to simply reconstitute patterns of association between baseline performance and subsequent learning. Associations involving PGSs, however, were small with large confidence intervals. Intensive longitudinal research such as that described here may be of substantial value for clarifying the genetics of learning when implemented as far larger scale.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular confirmation of the hybrid origin of Sparganium longifolium (Typhaceae)

Sparganium longifolium was reported as a hybrid between S. emersum and S. gramineum based on its intermediate type or the common characteristics of its parent species. Its hybrid origin needs to be confirmed using molecular technology. We investigated the origin of S. longifolium based on 10 populations of S. emersum, S. gramineum and S. longifolium from five lakes in European Russia, using sequences of six nuclear loci and one chloroplast DNA fragment. Haplotype network, principal coordinate analysis and genetic clustering based on data of nuclear loci confirmed that S. longifolium is the hybrid between S. emersum and S. gramineum. We found that the natural hybridization between S. emersum and S. gramineum is bidirectional but asymmetrical, and the latter mainly acts as maternal species. We also found that all samples of S. longifolium were F1 generations, and thus hypothesized that S. emersum and S. gramineum could likely maintain their species boundary through the post-zygote reproductive isolation mechanism of F1 generation sterility.
WILDLIFE

