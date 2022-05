For its final available roster spot, Ohio State was looking at the need for either another body down low or a player who could help handle some duties at the point. They managed to find one player who has proven he can do both. Today, Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele announced his commitment to the Buckeyes, giving them a 6-5, 215-pound veteran who can help at both point guard and power forward.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO