The American Copy Editors Society, the organization now known as ACES: The Society for Editing, has strayed far from its mission since being founded in the late 1990s. Recently it hosted a conference at which the head of the Associated Press Stylebook announced that the venerable reference tool for journalists was adding a new chapter on “inclusive storytelling.” The head of the AP Stylebook told ACES in an interview after the conference that “inclusive storytelling must involve people at every stage and every level of a story, bringing in as many perspectives as possible.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO