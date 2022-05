Berkshire residents, take note as this article will guarantee an instant smile on your face: A milestone occurred in the Sunshine state of Florida as a record was recently broken when a 21 year old chihuahua has earned the moniker for the world's oldest living canine. Let's introduce you to Toby Keith (No, we are NOT referring to the country singer of the same name). He belongs to Gisela Shore who has had him as her four legged friend since 2001. His official date of birth is January 9th (Ironically, Toby and Bob Denver (aka Gilligan) share the identical milestone so in my eyes that truly makes him special, in honor of my fondness for "Gilligan's Island".

