ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

In Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past

By Rich Mckay
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

ATLANTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Carrying signs decrying "racist traitors," about a hundred civil rights activists marched and chanted at Georgia's Stone Mountain on Saturday to protest at the return of an annual celebration of the Confederacy.

The protest took place at the foot of a towering monument to the heroes of the South's pro-slavery past, as 200 supporters of the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV)gathered for its celebration, which it says honors the sacrifices of their forebears.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association, which runs part of the sprawling park about 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Atlanta, canceled the gathering in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential for violence at the event.

The celebration and protest took place peacefully, with the two sides separated by fences and only interacting through shouts. A massive security presence had been installed, with dozens of state and local police, including SWAT teams with armored trucks, and a circling police helicopter.

The Atlanta NAACP and other civil rights supporters tried to shout down the event, which it views as a salute to the South's legacy of racism.

"We stand against the celebration of chattel slavery," said Gerald Griggs, state president of the NAACP, before the march began. "We cannot celebrate the world's largest monument to white supremacy."

The event took place at the foot of a 90-foot-tall (27.4-meter) bas-relief sculpture depicting three Confederate leaders on horseback notched in Stone Mountain's granite face.

Stone Mountain has long held symbolism for white supremacists. The Ku Klux Klan, a hate group formed by Confederate Army veterans with a history of lynchings and terror against Black people, held its rebirth ceremony atop the mountain in 1915 with flaming crosses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMC0g_0fOziUhJ00
Billy Mitchell, member of the Georgia House of Representatives, speaks as counter-protesters gather during Confederate Memorial Day at Stone Mountain Park east of Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

In recent years, tensions between the two sides "began to create a clear and present danger," the association said in a statement. Even so, it said it would let this year's event go ahead and welcomed peaceful gatherings "from all quarters."

Timothy Pilgrim, the Georgia Division Director of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, spoke even as protesters shouted over him with boos and obscenity-laced calls to "shut up."

"We are here about heritage and history," Pilgrim told Reuters before the event. "This has nothing to do about race, we welcome all to our programs."

Martin O'Toole, a SCV spokesman and keynote speaker at the event, is also a leader in the Charles Martel Society, a self-avowed white nationalist group based in Atlanta.

O'Toole said the gathering honors those who fought in the 1861-65 American Civil War on the Confederate side, which sought to secede from the Union to determine its own destiny.

"The South remembers its dead," O'Toole said. "They were the patriots of their day."

Richard Rose, the NAACP's Atlanta chapter president, said he personally wanted to see the images of General Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and General Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson removed from the mountain.

He said it was clear to him that the memorial service is a glorification of the pro-slavery cause.

"We have to be there and stand against this," Rose said. "Silence gives consent and they glorify a past of chattel slavery and its horrendous violence against humanity."

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Daniel Wallis and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1182

Truth - SOL
3d ago

Believe it or not, people can honor their ancestors without honoring their misdeeds. Stop buying this racism nonsense from people who still tell you to vote democrat.

Reply(318)
428
jredegg
3d ago

It’s time for these people move on! You cannot change history, it is what it it is! They can rip down all the statues they don’t like but the history is still there, they should ignore these symbols as they don’t represent America today!

Reply(45)
157
Wiggy
3d ago

Nothing to do with pro-slavery 95% of the South was against slavery as well. and dont forget there were slaves in the North even after Lincolns speech actually even after Lincoln was killed there were slaves in the Whitehouse. It's about our heritage. and with they way things are going today, States rights which is why the South seceded in the first place is live and well. Abolish the Federal Government

Reply(75)
141
Related
The Georgia Sun

Which states have the most Confederate memorials?

Seventy-three Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021, leaving 723 such monuments standing in the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Whose Heritage?” data project counted more than 2,000 Confederate memorials throughout the country today, including statues, parks, schools, streets, highways, or practically any structure which, in one way or another, honors a Confederate figure or the whole coalition of seceded states.
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Black People#Protest#Confederacy#Swat#The Atlanta Naacp
Salon

Think Capitol rioters were "ordinary people"? New research connects many to far-right groups

On the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6, conservatives held more than two dozen "Justice for J6" vigils across the country, arguing that most of those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol "were political neophytes" who hadn't realized what they were doing was wrong. In February, the Republican Party described the insurrection as "legitimate political discourse" in censuring the two GOP members of Congress who joined the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 events. And in early April, Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he had wanted to march to the Capitol himself, saying, "I would have gone there in a minute" if the Secret Service hadn't prevented it.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Reuters

419K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy