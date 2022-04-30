Andy Cohen Welcomes Second Child: 'I'm So Happy'

Andy Cohen is a father again.

The TV personality and producer announced the birth of his second child, a girl named Lucy Eve Cohen, on Friday.

“I’m so happy,” the “Watch What Happens Live!” host wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of them together.

Lucy Eve weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and arrived via surrogate.

Andy Cohen, right, announced the birth of his daughter, Lucy Eve, who will be a little sister to his son, Benjamin Allen, left. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Cohen, 53, welcomed his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, also via surrogate in 2019. Benjamin Allen “can’t wait to meet” Lucy Eve, Cohen wrote.

“Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen,” he added.

Friends were thrilled with the news.

“Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!” CNN’s Anderson Cooper wrote in the comments. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker said “we are madly in love with you already.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.