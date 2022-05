J.J. Moser - Dec. 28. Nick Schmaltz set a Coyotes/Jets franchise record by recording seven points (2-5-7) in the team's 8-5 win over Ottawa on March 5 at Gila River Arena. The seven points are the most an NHL player tallied in 2021-22 and the most the League has seen in a game since Sam Gagner posted eight points (4-4-8) on Feb. 2, 2012 playing for Edmonton. Schmaltz's five assists in that game also tied a Coyotes/Jets franchise record that had been done five previous times, most recently by Keith Tkachuk on Feb. 23, 2001.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO